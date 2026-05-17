Sabres vs. Canadiens Game 7 hero discussed by NHL.com staff

Demidov

The Canadiens rookie with the electrifying skill and boyish grin went the first 11 games of the 2026 playoffs without a goal. Then he reverted back to using white tape on his stick from the black he'd been trying out. The result? He's scored in two consecutive games and will be looking to keep it going in the win-or-go-home scenario that is Game 7. What better way to end it than with an overtime goal? Hey, in a series that has been as unpredictable as any, having the color of the tape on a guy's stick be a determining factor in the outcome isn't that farfetched in a series that definitely has been. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Lane Hutson, Canadiens

The defenseman might skate all night to get the Canadiens into the Eastern Conference Final. He may not score the goal that will make the difference in the game, but Hutson likely will be involved in the play that leads to it. His ability to hold onto pucks and create offense will also be essential in Game 7. He's fun to watch and you're going to watch Hutson be the biggest difference-maker on all 30 or so of his shifts. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Alex Tuch, Sabres

The second round has not been kind to Tuch. After the Sabres forward had seven points in six games against the Boston Bruins in the first round, he is without a point and is minus-9 against the Canadiens. He admitted after Game 5 he needs to be harder to play against. Well, he has one more chance to do that and I think he will. In fact, put him down right now for the overtime goal for Buffalo, because why not? -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief