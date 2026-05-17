Sabres vs. Canadiens Game 7 hero discussed by NHL.com staff

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres will conclude what's been an epic Eastern Conference Second Round with Game 7 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
There already has been so much drama and so many players stepping up through the first six games. Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the series and center Tage Thompson has eight (three goals, five assists). Canadiens forward Jake Evans (two goals, five assists) and defenseman Lane Hutson (seven assists) have seven points each.
In a Game 7, anyone can be the hero and have their place etched in their team's history forever, so who will be the hero of Game 7? We asked NHL.com staff writers and editors who have been covering the Stanley Cup Playoffs that very question.