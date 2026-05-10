3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Canadiens, Game 3 of Eastern 2nd Round

MONTREAL -- Sam Carrick could return to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they visit the Montreal Canadiens at the raucous Bell Centre on Sunday.

The forward has not played in the postseason after he sustained an upper-body injury on March 31. Coach Lindy Ruff was coy about his status, only saying he was "available."

Carrick did not skate with the extras at Bell Centre on Sunday morning, which is usually an indication that a player is trending toward being in the lineup. On the other hand, forward Tyson Kozak, who played the first two games in this series, did skate, meaning he'll likely be a healthy scratch if Carrick is activated.

Carrick had six points (five goals, one assist) in 13 games with the Sabres after he was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on March 6. The 34-year-old would likely slot into the fourth line center spot and provide some much needed help in the face-off circle, where Buffalo has won just 40.4 percent of the draws in this series (42-of-104).

"I think we saw what he brought," Ruff said. "He brought us some offense. He was good on face-offs. And his penalty killing was good for us. His 5-on-5 play was excellent and that's what he can bring."

Forward Beck Malenstyn agrees.

"Obviously (Carrick's) a great veteran player in our lineup," he said. "We saw it when he was in the lineup there throughout the end of the regular season before the injury, just how effective he can be.

"He's great in the face-off circle, he's great on the forecheck, and he scored a lot of big goals for us too in a limited amount of time. So when that time is, when he checks back in for us, whenever that is, he's obviously a key part to us winning hockey games and a staple down there on that fourth line."

Ruff was noncommittal about his starting goaltender.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started the first two games for the Sabres in their Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins. Alex Lyon replaced him for Game 3 and went 4-1 in the next five games before the Sabres were defeated 5-1 by the Canadiens in Game 2 at KeyBank Center Friday.

"He's been awesome," Ruff said of Luukkonen. "He's ready to go and he's been the biggest supporter of Lyon at the same time. Those guys have gotten along … terrifically all year."

The Canadiens, meanwhile, are making no lineup changes from the team that outplayed the Sabres two days ago and are looking forward to the support from the home crowd.

"That feeling is unbelievable. It's hard to describe," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "I think you have to be in the building, you know. And for me, it's hard to describe on the bench, what that feels like.

"I think you've got to take those moments in."

When a best-of-7 series is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 holds an all-time series record of 248-126 (.663), including 3-2 in the 2026 playoffs.