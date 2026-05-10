3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Canadiens, Game 3 of Eastern 2nd Round
Carrick likely to return for Buffalo; Montreal hoping for continued secondary scoring
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
MONTREAL -- Sam Carrick could return to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they visit the Montreal Canadiens at the raucous Bell Centre on Sunday.
The forward has not played in the postseason after he sustained an upper-body injury on March 31. Coach Lindy Ruff was coy about his status, only saying he was "available."
Carrick did not skate with the extras at Bell Centre on Sunday morning, which is usually an indication that a player is trending toward being in the lineup. On the other hand, forward Tyson Kozak, who played the first two games in this series, did skate, meaning he'll likely be a healthy scratch if Carrick is activated.
Carrick had six points (five goals, one assist) in 13 games with the Sabres after he was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on March 6. The 34-year-old would likely slot into the fourth line center spot and provide some much needed help in the face-off circle, where Buffalo has won just 40.4 percent of the draws in this series (42-of-104).
"I think we saw what he brought," Ruff said. "He brought us some offense. He was good on face-offs. And his penalty killing was good for us. His 5-on-5 play was excellent and that's what he can bring."
Forward Beck Malenstyn agrees.
"Obviously (Carrick's) a great veteran player in our lineup," he said. "We saw it when he was in the lineup there throughout the end of the regular season before the injury, just how effective he can be.
"He's great in the face-off circle, he's great on the forecheck, and he scored a lot of big goals for us too in a limited amount of time. So when that time is, when he checks back in for us, whenever that is, he's obviously a key part to us winning hockey games and a staple down there on that fourth line."
Ruff was noncommittal about his starting goaltender.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started the first two games for the Sabres in their Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins. Alex Lyon replaced him for Game 3 and went 4-1 in the next five games before the Sabres were defeated 5-1 by the Canadiens in Game 2 at KeyBank Center Friday.
"He's been awesome," Ruff said of Luukkonen. "He's ready to go and he's been the biggest supporter of Lyon at the same time. Those guys have gotten along … terrifically all year."
The Canadiens, meanwhile, are making no lineup changes from the team that outplayed the Sabres two days ago and are looking forward to the support from the home crowd.
"That feeling is unbelievable. It's hard to describe," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. "I think you have to be in the building, you know. And for me, it's hard to describe on the bench, what that feels like.
"I think you've got to take those moments in."
When a best-of-7 series is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 holds an all-time series record of 248-126 (.663), including 3-2 in the 2026 playoffs.
1. Can Canadiens secondary scoring continue?
Cole Caufield scored 51 goals in the regular season but has just one through nine playoff games. He did show signs of life during Game 2 against the Sabres including a blistering one-timer that clanked off the cross bar, went straight down, yet somehow stayed out of the net.
Fortunately for Montreal, the supporting cast has done an outstanding job of supplying offense. Eleven other players have scored at least one goal for the Canadiens in the postseason, including Alex Newhook who has three in the past three games.
"It's important," Newhook said. "In the playoffs, depth is huge. A lot of times, your top guys get the other team's best checkers. So you need depth. And it's got to be a different guy a lot of nights. So that's a big part of our team, and something we need to keep going."
2. Managing the Bell Centre
The Sabres have experienced some wild crowds so far in the playoffs, none more crazy that the atmosphere in Game 1 at home in their first-round series against the Bruins, their first playoff game in 15 years.
But the Bell Centre tends to be a different animal. The last time the Canadiens made the second round in 2021, pandemic restrictions forced them to cap the tickets sold for home games.
"I think it's going to be an electric atmosphere for sure," Malenstyn said. "You play here on a Saturday night in the regular season, and it feels like the roof's going to come off, so I can't imagine it's going to be any different if not louder. So I think we're very excited to just get out there and feel that energy and play in front of it."
And, assuming that happens, there's a best-case scenario for the Sabres.
"I'd love to shut down the crowd by putting one in the back of the net right away," Ruff said.
"… I've been in this building before in the playoffs and the energy is incredible. I think it's something you've got to embrace. You get to play in one of hockey's hotbeds and you get to play in the playoffs and the crowd is going to be tremendous."
3. Tage's troubles
There was no question that Tage Thompson had a rough Game 2. He was minus-4, had one shot on goal, and struggled in multiple facets, notably with puck handling. It was the forward's turnover that directly led to the fourth goal of the game for the Canadiens.
Thompson had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 81 regular-season games. In his eight playoff games, he has seven points (two goals, five assists), but all of those came in the first round and both goals came in a comeback win against the Bruins in Game 1. He hasn't scored since.
"He's an ultimate professional," Malenstyn said. "He's one of the leaders on our team. Works at his craft every single day, is extremely detailed in what he does, and absolutely no doubts that he's going to come out there and put his best performance forward. We have all the trust in him."
And all the trust in him being able to get back to being the player he was all regular season.
"I observed a great practice yesterday, skated well, moved well," Ruff said. "He was not happy with his game and we've moved on. We've hit reset and we're moving on to the next game."
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jordan Greenway -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Conor Timmins
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne, Colten Ellis, Michael Kesselring, Tanner Pearson, Luke Schenn
Injured: Noah Ostlund (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Kirby Dach
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Arber Xhekaj -- Kaiden Guhle
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Brendan Gallagher, Jayden Struble, Oliver Kapanen, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Sabres coach Lindy Ruff did not confirm his starting goalie. Lyon has started the past six games since replacing Luukkonen in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of the first round. … Carrick is expected to play for the first time since he sustained an upper-body injury on March 31. … The Canadiens are not expected to make any lineup changes following a 5-1 win in Game 2 in Buffalo on Friday; Kozak, a forward, skated with the extras at Bell Centre and is expected to be a healthy scratch. … Matheson and Anderson did not participate in the morning skate but are expected to play.