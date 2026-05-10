Kaprizov looks to be 'game changer' for Wild in Game 4 of West 2nd Round

Game 4 is here Monday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). Colorado leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Kaprizov can't wait. It's another chance for him to take over this superstar-laden series, to be the best player on an ice sheet that also features the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Brock Nelson, Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber.

"He was as competitive as I've ever seen him," Faber said after Game 3. "He's going to keep that rolling. He was confident. He wanted to be the best player on the ice, and he was definitely one of them."

Kaprizov said he spent the three days off between Games 2 and 3 constantly thinking about hockey. That's normal for him.

"I mean, when you're a hockey player, I think you think every day about hockey," Kaprizov said.

But his thoughts after Game 2, a 5-2 loss that put the Wild behind 2-0 in the series, were different than what he normally thinks about.

"Yeah, especially when you lose two games on the road," Kaprizov said. "You're just thinking about how you want to beat these guys next game."

Kaprizov also knew there was some noise around him that was getting louder, chatter about how he hadn't had that "it" factor game yet in the playoffs even though he was putting up points, including a goal in Game 2, an assist in Game 1, and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in six games against the Dallas Stars in the first round.

He said it wasn't pressure that he felt, but more, well, let's diplomatically call it criticism that he felt he was taking from some in the media and some fans, people looking to him to do more even though he was already doing a lot.

"You give me (expletive)," Kaprizov said.

But he didn't seem to mind. He doesn't mind. Kaprizov said sometimes it's good to feel that, to know more is expected of him.

"I mean, he's still been unbelievable, but I think we have such high standards for him, it's crazy," Foligno said.