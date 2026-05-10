Kaprizov looks to be 'game changer' for Wild in Game 4 of West 2nd Round

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov has the look now, which means the Minnesota Wild have a chance.
"He's always got the fire lit because he's an unbelievable competitor, but sometimes his demeanor changes a bit, less smiles and more focus, things like that," Wild coach John Hynes said. "You could tell (Friday) in practice and (Saturday) morning in the skate, just his overall demeanor, that he was into it."
Kaprizov was all over it Saturday, playing Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Second Round like the dynamic, game-changing, $136 million forward he is, leading Minnesota to what could be a series-changing 5-1 win at Grand Casino Arena.
He scored a goal by knifing through the Avalanche defense and going bardown with his shot, dished out two assists, and was on the ice for all five Wild goals. Kaprizov leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in nine games, but Game 3 was his signature postseason moment to date.
"When he plays like this, it's domination," Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno said.