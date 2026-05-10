Kaprizov looks to be 'game changer' for Wild in Game 4 of West 2nd Round

Forward hoping to build on 3-point effort, even series against Avalanche

Kaprizov Hughes

© Luke Schmidt/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov has the look now, which means the Minnesota Wild have a chance.

"He's always got the fire lit because he's an unbelievable competitor, but sometimes his demeanor changes a bit, less smiles and more focus, things like that," Wild coach John Hynes said. "You could tell (Friday) in practice and (Saturday) morning in the skate, just his overall demeanor, that he was into it."

Kaprizov was all over it Saturday, playing Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Second Round like the dynamic, game-changing, $136 million forward he is, leading Minnesota to what could be a series-changing 5-1 win at Grand Casino Arena.

He scored a goal by knifing through the Avalanche defense and going bardown with his shot, dished out two assists, and was on the ice for all five Wild goals. Kaprizov leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in nine games, but Game 3 was his signature postseason moment to date.

"When he plays like this, it's domination," Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno said.

COL@MIN, Gm 3: Kaprizov fires it in the backdoor to break the ice

Game 4 is here Monday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). Colorado leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. 

Kaprizov can't wait. It's another chance for him to take over this superstar-laden series, to be the best player on an ice sheet that also features the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Brock Nelson, Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber

"He was as competitive as I've ever seen him," Faber said after Game 3. "He's going to keep that rolling. He was confident. He wanted to be the best player on the ice, and he was definitely one of them."

Kaprizov said he spent the three days off between Games 2 and 3 constantly thinking about hockey. That's normal for him.

"I mean, when you're a hockey player, I think you think every day about hockey," Kaprizov said.

But his thoughts after Game 2, a 5-2 loss that put the Wild behind 2-0 in the series, were different than what he normally thinks about.

"Yeah, especially when you lose two games on the road," Kaprizov said. "You're just thinking about how you want to beat these guys next game."

Kaprizov also knew there was some noise around him that was getting louder, chatter about how he hadn't had that "it" factor game yet in the playoffs even though he was putting up points, including a goal in Game 2, an assist in Game 1, and nine points (two goals, seven assists) in six games against the Dallas Stars in the first round.

He said it wasn't pressure that he felt, but more, well, let's diplomatically call it criticism that he felt he was taking from some in the media and some fans, people looking to him to do more even though he was already doing a lot.

"You give me (expletive)," Kaprizov said.

But he didn't seem to mind. He doesn't mind. Kaprizov said sometimes it's good to feel that, to know more is expected of him.

"I mean, he's still been unbelievable, but I think we have such high standards for him, it's crazy," Foligno said.

Can the Colorado Avalanche come back and tie the series with a Game Four win?

Kaprizov's demeanor typically changes when he starts to feel the need to do more, when he recognizes that his team needs him to be better even if he's already been pretty good.

"Sometimes he gets a little on the quieter side," Hynes said.

And he gets a look on his face that Foligno said he saw before Game 3.

Boy, was that a welcome sight.

"Honestly, I thought it was his best game all year," Foligno said. 

Not just because of the production; because of everything else he did around the puck and away from it.

"The 1-on-1 play is what everyone wants to think that Kirill can do, but it's the battle level that is so infectious for our group," Foligno said. "It's insane. There was one on the wall in the third where he stick-lifted two guys that probably should have gotten the puck out. Kirill does that, it lifts our bench. He was definitely the driving force behind the win."

In a series where it is not easy for even a superstar to be the best player on the ice because there are so many that could be, Kaprizov certainly was in Game 3.

He can't lose the look now. His demeanor can't change.

The Wild need more from him. A lot more.

They still have to win three of the next four against the Avalanche to win the series.

"You're going to need your stars to step up and he's no different than those big dogs on their team," Foligno said. "I think it's great because he's got that leadership quality, but he is our best player and he's a game changer for us."

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