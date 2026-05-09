Newhook, Canadiens ease past Sabres in Game 2, even Eastern 2nd Round

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be at Montreal on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who are the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. Jakub Dobes made 26 saves.

Zach Benson scored, and Alex Lyon made 23 saves for the Sabres, who are the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic.

Newhook gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 1:36 of the first period. Kaiden Guhle threaded a pass through the legs of Buffalo forward Alex Tuch for Newhook, who redirected it by Lyon’s right pad from in front.

Matheson made it 2-0 at 4:27. Phillip Danault won a face-off back to Matheson, whose snap shot from the left point went high over Lyon’s blocker.

Newhook pushed it to 3-0 on the rush at 4:47 of the second period, four seconds after a Sabres power play expired. Jake Evans took the puck down the right side before sending it to Newhook, who was driving to the net on the opposite side for the tap-in.

Benson cut it to 3-1 at 19:22. With Dobes drawn to Conor Timmins in the right circle, Benson was at the back door to receive a pass from the defenseman and put it inside the left post.

Carrier increased the Canadiens’ lead to 4-1 at 3:54 of the third period. Buffalo forward Tage Thompson twisted and fell as he controlled the puck inside the Montreal blue line, and Carrier collected it to create a 2-on-1 and beat Lyon from the left circle.

Suzuki scored an empty-net goal at 15:59 for the 5-1 final.