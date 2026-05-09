Newhook, Canadiens ease past Sabres in Game 2, even Eastern 2nd Round

Forward gets 2 goals for Montreal, which scores twice in opening 4:27

Canadiens at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Alex Newhook scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be at Montreal on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who are the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. Jakub Dobes made 26 saves.

Zach Benson scored, and Alex Lyon made 23 saves for the Sabres, who are the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic.

Newhook gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 1:36 of the first period. Kaiden Guhle threaded a pass through the legs of Buffalo forward Alex Tuch for Newhook, who redirected it by Lyon’s right pad from in front.

Matheson made it 2-0 at 4:27. Phillip Danault won a face-off back to Matheson, whose snap shot from the left point went high over Lyon’s blocker.

Newhook pushed it to 3-0 on the rush at 4:47 of the second period, four seconds after a Sabres power play expired. Jake Evans took the puck down the right side before sending it to Newhook, who was driving to the net on the opposite side for the tap-in.

Benson cut it to 3-1 at 19:22. With Dobes drawn to Conor Timmins in the right circle, Benson was at the back door to receive a pass from the defenseman and put it inside the left post.

Carrier increased the Canadiens’ lead to 4-1 at 3:54 of the third period. Buffalo forward Tage Thompson twisted and fell as he controlled the puck inside the Montreal blue line, and Carrier collected it to create a 2-on-1 and beat Lyon from the left circle.

Suzuki scored an empty-net goal at 15:59 for the 5-1 final.

Related Content

Miller bangs Sabres drum before Game 2 of Eastern Conference 2nd Round

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 8

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Playoffs

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Miller bangs Sabres drum before Game 2 of Eastern Conference 2nd Round

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Flyers, Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

Burns recalls days with Wild before facing them in Game 3 with Avalanche

Wild penalty kill 'has to shape up' heading to Game 3 against Avalanche

Ehlers showing 'a little different flair' with Hurricanes 1 win from Eastern Final

3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 3 of Western 2nd Round

Flyers believe experience can help them climb out of 3-0 hole against Hurricanes

Manson could return for Avalanche in Game 3 against Wild

Gudas could return for Ducks during series against Golden Knights

3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Sabres, Game 2 of Eastern 2nd Round

Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Hurricanes top Flyers in Game 3, stay unbeaten

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Flyers’ power outage continues in Game 3 loss to Hurricanes

Staal 'does everything' in Game 3 win to put Hurricanes on verge of Eastern Final

Hurricanes defeat Flyers in Game 3, on verge of Eastern Conference Final

Cates to miss rest of Eastern 2nd Round for Flyers with lower-body injury