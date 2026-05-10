Flyers thankful for fans’ support after elimination in Eastern 2nd Round

It was the first time they reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2020, and the first time they won a series in front of fans since 2012. And they did it with 13 players making their playoff debut, including five rookies.

"Be proud of what they've done and then what it's going to take to get to where we want to go and get that taste," Tocchet said when asked what the takeaway should be for the team's young players.

And those young players were among their biggest contributors. Porter Martone, the 19-year-old who joined the Flyers on March 29 after finishing his freshman season at Michigan State, tied for second on the team in the playoffs with five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games and led with 23 shots on goal.

Denver Barkey, a 21-year-old rookie who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League in December to play on the wing, started the final three games of the series against the Hurricanes at center after not playing there with any regularity since he was 16 years old.

And Alex Bump, a 22-year-old forward who made his NHL debut March 7, didn't get into the playoff lineup until Game 5 of the first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins. But he scored two goals, in six games, including the game-tying goal at 5:52 of the third period Saturday.

The goal came after he lost Logan Stankoven in transition, allowing Stankoven to put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 at 4:13 of the third.

"'Bumper,' he makes the mistake on the second goal then he gets the tying goal," Tocchet said. "He gets right back out there. That's the stuff you want to see. He's not on the bench sulking. He knew he made the mistake. He goes out there, bang, it's in the net. That's the growth you like to see, and him taking the information and then just rise in the moment. I just use that as an example for these young guys."