Dobes' calmness has Canadiens in position to grab series lead in Game 3

Goalie's play, demeanor steadying force against Sabres in Eastern 2nd Round

Dobes calmness Game 3

© Bill Wippert/Getty Images

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- The Montreal Canadiens have been caught in a game of cat-and-mouse in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. Sometimes they’re the cat, other times they’re the mouse. 

They’re 4-0 following a loss this postseason, alternating wins and losses through their first nine games, but have yet to string consecutive victories together. They would like to change that and become the feline full-time, beginning with Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Buffalo Sabres at Bell Centre in Montreal on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN), with the best-of-7 series tied 1-1.

“It takes a bit of everything,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “You have to be organized. You want to make adjustments, but you have to stay disciplined with that. Beyond that, it takes execution, calmness, and discipline. It’s not one thing. There are games we lost that we played well. We have to stick to the task at hand.”

Montreal found it necessary to fix its focus after going the full seven-game distance against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. It played the deciding game of that series -- a 2-1 win in Tampa on Sunday, and had two days before traveling to Buffalo for Game 1 against the Sabres, a 4-2 loss on Wednesday.

Consider that focus adjusted, thanks in large part to 24-year-old goalie Jakub Dobes, who has started each of Montreal's eight games this postseason.

“I feel that now we are into the series and we can focus on Buffalo,” said Dobes, who's 5-4 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this postseason. “I feel Game 1 just didn't personally for me felt interesting; when you play seven games against a team that every game is a Game 7, and then the team that we play right now is a totally different experience. 

“I feel like we adjusted today really well … and I feel that we are ready to play our hockey and compete against the team for the rest of the series.”

MTL@BUF: Dobeš makes a great save against Dahlin

Dobes showed just that in Game 2, when he made 28 saves and became the third rookie goalie in Canadiens history since 1986 with at least five playoff wins, joining such names as Patrick Roy and Carey Price. 

He also has six career postseason victories, tied with Gerry McNeil for seventh most by a rookie on Montreal's all-time list.

“You just appreciate his play,” St. Louis said. “You don’t worry so much about his age, his experience. I think the position itself, it’s such an important one (that) it’s usually rare that it’s a young one that’s grabbing it, but it’s been done before. We’re very confident in front of him, and we’re going to keep pushing.”

Dobes earned the starting role in the playoffs with the calm and poise he displayed throughout the regular season, when he went 29-10-4 with a 2.78 GAA and .901 save percentage in 43 games (42 starts), and has taken it to another level in the playoffs.

“He was ready to show what he had in him,” Canadiens forward Phillip Danault said. “He’s showing the goalie that he is. He’s showing that he’s a guy who can step up in the big moments.

“When we came into this series, we weren’t totally sure what to expect. We knew a bit, but it’s a completely different game than Tampa Bay, so we had to adjust and start playing hockey, and that’s what we did yesterday (a 5-1 win on Friday). It wasn’t just a war zone and we score one or two goals. … It’s just a different game, a little more open. At the same time, they’re a dangerous team and can capitalize quickly, so we have to be careful with our turnovers.”

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