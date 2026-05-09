Dobes' calmness has Canadiens in position to grab series lead in Game 3

BUFFALO -- The Montreal Canadiens have been caught in a game of cat-and-mouse in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. Sometimes they’re the cat, other times they’re the mouse.

They’re 4-0 following a loss this postseason, alternating wins and losses through their first nine games, but have yet to string consecutive victories together. They would like to change that and become the feline full-time, beginning with Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Buffalo Sabres at Bell Centre in Montreal on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN), with the best-of-7 series tied 1-1.

“It takes a bit of everything,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “You have to be organized. You want to make adjustments, but you have to stay disciplined with that. Beyond that, it takes execution, calmness, and discipline. It’s not one thing. There are games we lost that we played well. We have to stick to the task at hand.”

Montreal found it necessary to fix its focus after going the full seven-game distance against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round. It played the deciding game of that series -- a 2-1 win in Tampa on Sunday, and had two days before traveling to Buffalo for Game 1 against the Sabres, a 4-2 loss on Wednesday.

Consider that focus adjusted, thanks in large part to 24-year-old goalie Jakub Dobes, who has started each of Montreal's eight games this postseason.

“I feel that now we are into the series and we can focus on Buffalo,” said Dobes, who's 5-4 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this postseason. “I feel Game 1 just didn't personally for me felt interesting; when you play seven games against a team that every game is a Game 7, and then the team that we play right now is a totally different experience.

“I feel like we adjusted today really well … and I feel that we are ready to play our hockey and compete against the team for the rest of the series.”