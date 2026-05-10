Kaprizov has 3 points, Wild defeat Avalanche in Game 3 of Western 2nd Round

Faber has goal, two assists for Minnesota; Colorado loses first game of postseason

COL@MIN, Gm 3: Kaprizov fires it in the backdoor to break the ice

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for the Minnesota Wild, who defeated the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday.

Brock Faber also had a goal and two assists, Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Hartman scored for the Wild, who are the No. 3 seed from the Central Division. Mats Zuccarello had two assists, and Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon scored the lone goal for the Avalanche, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central and Western Conference. Scott Wedgewood allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood at 4:23 of the second period. Blackwood stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief.

Colorado, which was 6-0 in these Stanley Cup Playoffs entering Saturday’s game, leads the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 15:11 of the first period. He gathered a pass from Faber, found a lane to the net down the slot and lifted the puck over a sprawling Wedgewood.

Hughes made it 2-0 with a 4-on-3 power-play goal at 16:44 when he used Kaprizov as a screen and beat Wedgewood with a wrist shot to the blocker side from between the circles.

Hartman pushed the lead to 3-0 while on the power play at 4:23 of the second period. Zuccarello's wrist shot deflected off the stick of Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews in the left face-off circle, and Hartman batted the puck out of midair into the net from in front.

MacKinnon cut the deficit to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 13:11, backhanding a loose puck in the crease over the goal line.

Faber extended it to 4-1 during a delayed penalty just 20 seconds later at 13:31. Vladimir Tarasenko's snap shot from the left circle rebounded off Blackwood and then bounced off Faber's right leg into the net.

Matt Boldy scored an empty-net goal at 19:56 of the third period to secure the 5-1 final.

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