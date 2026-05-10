Stone out for Golden Knights in Game 4 of Western 2nd Round with injury

ANAHEIM -- Mark Stone will not play for the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS).

The forward and Golden Knights captain has an undisclosed injury sustained during a 6-2 win in Game 3 here on Friday. Stone did not play in the second or third period.

Vegas has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

“Out,” coach John Tortorella said when asked about Stone after the morning skate.

Brandon Saad will replace Stone in the lineup. He has yet to play in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playofs.

Stone has seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine games this postseason. He is the Golden Knights’ all-time playoff leader with 79 points (39 goals, 40 assists) in 94 games.

He had 73 points (28 goals, 45 assists) in 60 regular-season games.

Stone missed 16 games from Oct. 20-Nov. 24 with a wrist injury. The 33-year-old did not play in a 6-4 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 25 and also missed five games from March 3-10 because of a lower-body injury.