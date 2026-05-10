Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Hurricanes back in Eastern Conference Final

What We Learned

Here are key takeaways from Saturday:

Hurricanes know how to close out

The Carolina Hurricanes’ advantage in experience on the Philadelphia Flyers was evident throughout the second round, but particularly in their series-clinching 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 on Saturday. Unlike the young Flyers, who needed three tries to close out the Pittsburgh Penguins after taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round series, the Hurricanes demonstrated they have a killer instinct. Philadelphia started strong, grabbing a 1-0 lead on Tyson Foerster’s goal 7:50 into the game and controlling play in the first period. Unhappy with its play, Carolina players talked during the first intermission and flipped the switch. From the start of the second period on, the Hurricanes played their best hockey of the series, outshooting the Flyers 32-12 the rest of the way. It took until overtime, but Carolina completed its second sweep in as many rounds when Jackson Blake scored on a 3-on-2 at 5:31. The first team to start the playoffs 8-0 since the Edmonton Oilers won their first nine postseason games to begin their run to winning the Stanley Cup in 1985, Carolina advances to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season and third time in four. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer