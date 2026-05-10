The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Sunday, May 10:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Hurricanes back in Eastern Conference Final
Wild hand Avalanche 1st postseason loss
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
The scores
Eastern Conference Second Round
Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2 (OT) -- CAR wins series 4-0
Western Conference Second Round
Wild 5, Avalanche 1 -- COL leads series 2-1
Games on Sunday
Eastern Conference Second Round
Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN) -- Game 3 (Series tied 1-1)
Western Conference Second Round
Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS) -- Game 4 (VGK leads series 2-1)
What We Learned
Here are key takeaways from Saturday:
Hurricanes know how to close out
The Carolina Hurricanes’ advantage in experience on the Philadelphia Flyers was evident throughout the second round, but particularly in their series-clinching 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 on Saturday. Unlike the young Flyers, who needed three tries to close out the Pittsburgh Penguins after taking a 3-0 lead in their first-round series, the Hurricanes demonstrated they have a killer instinct. Philadelphia started strong, grabbing a 1-0 lead on Tyson Foerster’s goal 7:50 into the game and controlling play in the first period. Unhappy with its play, Carolina players talked during the first intermission and flipped the switch. From the start of the second period on, the Hurricanes played their best hockey of the series, outshooting the Flyers 32-12 the rest of the way. It took until overtime, but Carolina completed its second sweep in as many rounds when Jackson Blake scored on a 3-on-2 at 5:31. The first team to start the playoffs 8-0 since the Edmonton Oilers won their first nine postseason games to begin their run to winning the Stanley Cup in 1985, Carolina advances to the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season and third time in four. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer
Avalanche have a goalie decision?
Colorado came rolling into Minnesota on Saturday with Scott Wedgewood looking strong in five of his six prior starts -- he allowed six goals in Game 1 against the Wild but won 9-6 and rebounded in Game 2 with a 5-2 win. He was pulled, however, after allowing three goals on 12 shots in Game 3, his seventh consecutive postseason start. So, do the Avalanche make a switch? Mackenzie Blackwood was solid in relief, making 12 saves on 13 shots. That was Blackwood’s first action since April 14, when he made 30 saves in a 3-1 win against the Calgary Flames. When asked about deciding who starts Game 4 on Monday, coach Jared Bednar said, “We’ll have a decision to make, but there’s a decision to make every night.” He went on to credit Blackwood for his performance in relief. Decisions, decisions. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer
In Case You Missed It
Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:
FLYERS vs. HURRICANES
Blake scores in OT, Hurricanes complete sweep of Flyers in East 2nd Round
Hurricanes aim to change fortunes in Eastern Final after sweep of Flyers
Walker helps Hurricanes complete sweep after baby daughter’s arrival
Flyers thankful for fans’ support after elimination in Eastern 2nd Round
Hurricanes to play Sabres or Canadiens in Eastern Conference Final
CANADIENS vs. SABRES
Sabres 'loosened up' headed to Montreal for Game 3 of East 2nd Round
Dobes' calmness has Canadiens in position to grab series lead in Game 3
Subban completes $10M donation pledge to Montreal Children's Hospital
DUCKS vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Karlsson boosting Golden Knights on, off ice in Western 2nd Round
McTavish back, Dostal starts for Ducks in Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
Ducks youth able to ‘lean on’ veterans during Stanley Cup Playoff run
WILD vs. AVALANCHE
Kaprizov has 3 points, Wild defeat Avalanche in Game 3 of Western 2nd Round
Wallstedt 'more prepared' for Wild in Game 3 win against Avalanche