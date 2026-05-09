Sabres 'loosened up' headed to Montreal for Game 3 of East 2nd Round

Game 3 is at Bell Centre in Montreal on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN). When a best-of-7 series is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 is 248-126 (.663) all-time.
So, an angry, disgruntled, embarrassed collection of Sabres showed up for work Saturday. They practiced for 30 minutes, working on zone entries, puck retrievals and a power play that featured revamped units before departing for Montreal.
After the game Friday, captain Rasmus Dahlin said they had some things to talk about and that Saturday would be a big day for them.
So, how did they do?
Forward Alex Tuch said the mood was good.
"Came in, we had a good meeting, got skating out there," he said. "I think everyone loosened up a bit. Back to playing hockey, had a few laughs and trying to stay loose. Trying to build up each other's confidence and getting back to how we know we can play."