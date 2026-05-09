Sabres 'loosened up' headed to Montreal for Game 3 of East 2nd Round

The pre-practice conversation was about handling the ups and downs that come during a playoff run and within each series. Many of the Sabres are in their first postseason run in the NHL, so much of this is new to them.

"We talked before practice about balancing the emotions of wins and losses in playoffs," coach Lindy Ruff said. "Going through this for so many years, sometimes when you're winning, you don't ever think you're going to lose in the playoffs. And then when you lose one, you don't ever think you're going to win again.

"Same type of emotion we had after Game 2 of the previous series. We knew we had to go play really well in Boston. We did."

Buffalo will look different in Game 3, at least a bit.

Forward Sam Carrick, out since March 31 with an injury, is available. He will likely play fourth-line center and should help on face-offs, an area where Montreal is caving in the Sabres. The Canadiens have won 62 of the 104 draws (59.6 percent) in this series despite the disadvantages of being on the road.