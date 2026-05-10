Foligno Face-Off wraps up on Mother's Day, raises more than $200K

Foligno, the Minnesota Wild forward, doesn't know Jackie's last name, where she's from, where she lives. The only thing he knows about Jackie is she is a breast cancer survivor, five years in remission, doing well, and that her husband and kids are lucky to still have her.

Marcus, his brother Nick, also a Wild forward, and sisters Lisa and Cara lost their mom, Janis, to breast cancer nearly 17 years ago, in July 2009. Their father, Mike Foligno, a former NHL player and coach, lost his wife.

They have been active in a shared mission to create awareness about breast cancer ever since. And now, inspired by people like Jackie and her family, the many women like her and families impacted by breast cancer -- now and in the future -- the brothers have created the Foligno Face-Off.

Through the NHL, NHL Players' Association, V Foundation for Cancer Research and Wild, the Folignos teamed up with Hockey Fights Cancer to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research in honor of Janis Foligno this season.

The Foligno Face-Off is wrapping up Sunday, on Mother's Day, after having raised more than $200,000 to fund a new breast cancer research grant in Minnesota through the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer. Every penny donated is going directly to the grant.

Nick Foligno said it is special to him and Marcus to wind up the Foligno Face-Off on Mother's Day while they are still playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wild trail the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in the Western Conference Second Round after a 5-1 win on Saturday. Game 4 of the best-of-7 series is at Grand Casino Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"We're together in this fight and on the ice right now fighting to realize our dream, which is something our mother would want for us so much," Nick said, "and it's really special to wrap this up on Mother's Day to still be playing and still continue to raise awareness.

"It never stops, and I think Marcus and I both understand that just because this campaign is over we're going to continue to fight just like everybody else is. It's a really proud moment with the money we were able to raise and the people we came across. The donations were one thing, but the stories and the messages we got, it was beautiful. On the website, https://vfoundation.donordrive.com/events/707, they were able to write comments and how many people just appreciate that they're not forgotten, that there is a hope and a faith that we are going to find a way to cure this thing one day."