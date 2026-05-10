Hurricanes aim to change fortunes in Eastern Final after sweep of Flyers

The Hurricanes know that well. This will be the fourth time they will play in the conference final in their eight seasons under Brind’Amour. They won a total of one game in the round during their previous three (1-12), though.

That was a 3-0 victory in Game 4 against the Florida Panthers last season after losing the first three games of that series and being swept by the Panthers in the 2023 conference final and by the Boston Bruins in the 2019 conference final.

The Panthers, who went to the Stanley Cup Final three straight seasons and won the past two, are no longer standing in the Hurricanes’ way after not qualifying for the playoffs this season. Carolina still needs to prove this team is different from its predecessors, though, by getting past whoever it plays next to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning the Cup in 2006.

“You’ve got to take it one step at a time, and this is just another step in the process,” defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “We’ve got a good group in here who's all been there before now, and everyone knows what to expect and knows what is expected of us.

“So, we’ve got to make sure we go in with the right mindset and continue to just chip away and work hard like we do.”

What the Hurricanes have done so far is beyond impressive. The only team in NHL history to open a playoff year with more consecutive wins is the 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers, who won their first nine games on the way to winning the Stanley Cup.

Carolina’s advantage in experience showed throughout its first-round sweep of the Ottawa Senators and, again, against Philadelphia, a young team making its first playoff appearance since 2020. As in the Hurricanes’ 3-2 overtime victory in Game 2, the Flyers took an early lead, with Tyson Foerster scoring 7:50 into the first period, and pushed hard.

The Hurricanes took control after the first intermission, outshooting the Flyers 32-12 over the remainder of the game. After being held without a point for the first time in the playoffs in Carolina’s 4-1 win in Game 3, the line of Hall (three assists), Stankoven (goal) and Blake (two goals, one assist) led the way offensively again.

And Andersen was steady as usual, stopping 15 of 17 shots, to improve to 8-0 in the playoffs without allowing more than two goals in any of the eight games.