Thompson ‘fighting it’ as playoff struggles continue in Game 2 loss

Zoom in to the smaller picture and they have to do that job with their top goal-scorer not scoring and fighting the puck.

Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff is staying positive. He points to the gold medal Thompson won in February with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, as well as the gold he won a year ago at the World Championship. He looks at the body of work Thompson has. He’s scored 40 or more goals in three of the past four seasons.

He believes good times are coming for his star player. He has to.

“I think every good player that I have ever been around expects a real high level of play out of themselves,” Ruff said. “All the best players I have been around know how to flush that and get ready for the next game.

“He has to put that away. He’s not the only player. His game probably stood out because of a couple of the big goals against.”

Nobody is worried about Thompson, even as they watched him silently beat himself up during and after the game.

“He’s such a pro,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “Everyone has bad games. I’m sure tomorrow he will come to work and grind. He is probably going to be our best player next game. I am not worried at all.”

Benson, who scored Buffalo’s only goal and was in the middle of the limited good stuff for the Sabres on Friday, went even further.

“There is a reason he is so good,” Benson said. “He’s hard on himself, but so is every top player, He’ll bounce back. Obviously, he probably wants a play back. I mean, he’s an elite player for a reason. He is going to be real, real good next game, I can guarantee that.”