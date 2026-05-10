Walker’s whirlwind trip brings him back to Hurricanes after baby daughter’s arrival

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman knows exactly how he’s going to spend them -- doting on his newborn daughter, Quinn.

Walker also will try to mix in some rest after a hectic two days in which he became a father for the first time and helped the Hurricanes advance to the Eastern Conference Final with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.

After sweeping the best-of-7 series, the Hurricanes await the winner of the series between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens, which could take some time to be completed. Walker won’t mind waiting.

“I didn’t want to get on the boys and tell them we’d better win tonight,” Walker said. “But I’m really appreciative that everybody dug in. The sweep is huge for everybody, but to take this time to be with my family is going to be really special.”

Walker’s whirlwind began with a phone call from his wife Taylor about 1 a.m. Friday following Carolina’s 4-1 win in Game 3 at Philadelphia on Thursday.

“I was still up and she said her water broke,” Walker said.