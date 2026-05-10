Wallstedt 'more prepared' for Wild in Game 3 win against Avalanche

Wallstedt wasn't surprised when Hynes turned to Gustavsson for Game 2.

He didn't feel much emotion at all, in fact.

"Well, I've not started games before," he said. "So, it's nothing new."

He didn't think at all about this being the first time he had the net taken away from him in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"It's also my first time in the playoffs," Wallstedt said. "So, you got to experience everything."

Part of the experience, then?

"Obviously, I want to play every game," Wallstedt said. "I think everyone knows that. I think everyone knows that 'Gus' wants to play every game too. That's how we all work, competitors, but sometimes you just have to look at it from another perspective. Obviously, I got some extra time to look over some of my stuff and go through some stuff I had to improve."

It helped, of course, that the Wild played a more detailed game in front of him, limiting the Avalanche's rush game, controlling the puck in the offensive zone, and defending well in the defensive zone.

It wasn't the track meet that Wallstedt was victim to in Game 1.

"Our details in our D-zone today were massive," Wallstedt said. "We were boxing out. We were taking sticks. We had a lot of unreal blocks, and all of them are difference-makers. And that set us up as well to play more offense."

Wallstedt didn't allude to any more satisfaction in his performance tonight because he only gave up the one goal to Nathan MacKinnon on the power play and made 35 saves.

"That's my job," he said. "That's what I'm supposed to do. My job description is pretty easy, stop the puck. That’s what I'm trying to do."

He didn't do that in Game 1, so he watched Game 2, all the while preparing himself to be better when the next chance came.

That was Saturday. Wallstedt was ready for it.

"You try to separate what was good, what you have to improve on and what was bad, and what stuff you have to adjust playing this opponent," Wallstedt said. "I think I did that well and was more prepared for today's game."