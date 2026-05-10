Blake scores in OT, Hurricanes complete sweep of Flyers in East 2nd Round

Carolina will advance to the Eastern Conference Final and is the fifth team in NHL history to have an 8-0 start to the postseason.

Blake got the pass from Taylor Hall in the slot and put a wrist shot on net that bounced off the glove of Philadelphia goalie Dan Vladar and trickled over the goal line.

Blake finished the game with two goals and an assist, Hall had three assists, and Frederik Andersen made 15 saves for Carolina, the No. 1 seed out of the Metropolitan Division.

Tyson Foerster and Alex Bump each scored, and Vladar made 37 saves for Philadelphia, the No. 3 seed out of the Metropolitan.

Foerster put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 7:50 of the first period, scoring from the right hash marks with a shot over Andersen's left pad. It was the forward's first point in 10 postseason games.

Blake scored his first goal of the game at 12:35 of the second period to tie it 1-1. His wrist shot from outside the right face-off circle hit Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale at the net front and went in.

Carolina appeared to take the lead when Mark Jankowski scored at 13:03, but the goal was overturned after the Flyers challenged for goaltender interference.

Logan Stankoven put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 at 4:13 of the third period. Blake broke the puck out of the Flyers zone and slid it to Hall, who hit a streaking Stankoven for the wrist shot.

Bump tied it 2-2 at 5:52. Travis Konecny's hard forecheck knocked Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller off the puck behind the Carolina net. He centered it to Bump in the slot for a one-timer.