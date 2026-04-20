Sabres' epic comeback in Game 1 of East 1st Round 'a long time coming'

They all mentioned those fans, the ones filling the stands for warmups, in jerseys old and new, Peca and Hasek, Vanek and Miller and Perreault, Thompson and Dahlin, Power and Tuch and Luukkonen.

Those were the fans responsible for the banner stretched along the wall in the rafters between sections 302 and 304 reading, “5,472 Days in the Making” and “Better Days Are Here!” The fans responsible for the sign that said, “This was me the last time the Sabres won the division” with a picture of a small child and another one that said, “Do it for RJ,” referencing longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, who died on Aug. 17, 2023.

Those were the fans they thought about after the game.

“You could feel the building shaking, even upstairs I guess they said the same thing,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “The atmosphere was unbelievable. It was great to give our fans that third period.”

The Sabres, as they so often have over the years, had tested their faith, going down 2-0 on goals by Morgan Geekie at 10:52 of the first period and Elias Lindholm at 1:08 of the third. The crowd had booed the power play, now stuck at zero goals for that goes back to April 2 and covers 26 chances.

But that would be a problem for another day.

Because they came back. Because they won. Because of Thompson and Samuelsson, Luukkonen and Tuch. Because of a team that was calm in the second intermission, even down two goals, even with disappointment staring them in the face.

For now, they could bask in the win, in the joy, in the knowledge that maybe, just maybe, this team is different. That this team is special.

They had worked so hard for this, so long.

“We’ve been in games that have prepared us for this,” Thompson said. “I think eight years of adversity is enough experience to get you ready for stuff like this. I think any time you go for eight years without making playoffs and then it’s finally here, the last thing you want is regret.

“There’s just a heightened feeling of hunger. Just don’t want to let this opportunity slip. Thought tonight was really important to make a statement and set our standard. I think we still have another level to get to.”