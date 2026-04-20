BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres shocked the Boston Bruins by scoring three goals in a 4:34 span late in the third period en route to a 4-3 come-from-behind win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at KeyBank Center on Sunday.
Sabres rally with 4 goals late in 3rd, shock Bruins in Game 1 of East 1st Round
Thompson scores twice for Buffalo, which was playing 1st playoff game since 2011
Buffalo was playing its first Stanley Cup Playoff game since April 26, 2011.
Tage Thompson had two goals and an assist, Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves for the Sabres, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division.
David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who are the first wild card from the East. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.
Thompson started the Sabres' comeback by cutting it to 2-1 at 12:02 of the third period. He got control of a loose puck behind the net and wrapped it inside the right post past the left skate of Swayman, who was looking the other way.
Thompson then tied it 2-2 at 15:44, scoring five-hole from below the left circle after Tuch forced a turnover behind the net by Andrew Peeke.
Mattias Samuelsson gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead just 52 seconds later at 16:36. He beat a screened Swayman high to the blocker side with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Tuch added an empty-net goal at 18:48 to make it 4-2.
Pastrnak scored a power-play goal to make it 4-3 with eight seconds remaining, but the Bruins weren't able to win the ensuing face-off and get one final attempt on net.
Geekie gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 10:52 of the first period. Rasmus Dahlin blocked Pastrnak’s initial shot, but Geekie skated into the puck at the right hash marks, where he beat Luukkonen glove side with a slap shot.
Elias Lindholm made it 2-0 at 1:08 of the third period. Luukkonen stopped Geekie's one-timer from point-blank range, but Lindholm buried the rebound in the bottom of the right circle.