Actor Kurt Russell eggs on son Wyatt to pay up on Sabres playoff claim

Movie star makes sure debt to Buffalo fans is paid with swift action

Kurt Wyatt Russell Sabres
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

While Buffalo Sabres fans may be waiting on a miracle, they already got the star of one.

Legendary actor Kurt Russell, who hockey fans might remember for his incredible portrayal of coach Herb Brooks in the hit 2004 movie "Miracle," appeared in a social media video calling out his son, fellow actor Wyatt Russell, to make good on a claim from earlier this season.

The younger Russell said earlier this season that if the Sabres — a team he backs as his beverage company Lake Hour is based in Western New York — made the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he would take an early spring dip into the quite chilly waters of Lake Eerie.

With the Sabres hosting the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round, it was time for Wyatt to pay the piper. Which, to his credit, he did. And he brought some friends along as well.

"Well Wyatt," Kurt says at the top of the clip. "You made the claim that if the Buffalo Sabres could end their drought and make the playoffs, you'd chug a Lake Hour and run into the freezing waters of Lake Eerie. Well they did. And you did so all I got to say is 'Let's Go Buffalo!'"

The video cuts to Wyatt and plenty of friends helping him make good.

Of course, Wyatt — known for his role in the Marvel movies — was in the building for Game 1 on Sunday.

Quick, everybody, let's think of some other stuff we can make him do if the Sabres go all the way.

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