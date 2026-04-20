Actor Kurt Russell eggs on son Wyatt to pay up on Sabres playoff claim

While Buffalo Sabres fans may be waiting on a miracle, they already got the star of one.

Legendary actor Kurt Russell, who hockey fans might remember for his incredible portrayal of coach Herb Brooks in the hit 2004 movie "Miracle," appeared in a social media video calling out his son, fellow actor Wyatt Russell, to make good on a claim from earlier this season.

The younger Russell said earlier this season that if the Sabres — a team he backs as his beverage company Lake Hour is based in Western New York — made the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he would take an early spring dip into the quite chilly waters of Lake Eerie.