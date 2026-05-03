Howden raises game in Stanley Cup Playoffs, helps Golden Knights reach 2nd round

“It’s the best time of year,” the Vegas Golden Knights forward said with a smile. “Just, everything. Every shift, everything’s on the line, and I’ve always really loved that, just the hardness of the game, the style of it. I’ve just always been really attracted to that, and I’ve always really enjoyed playing it.”

It seems to bring out his best.

The 28-year-old had five points (four goals, one assist) in the last three games of the Western Conference First Round -- including two short-handed goals, one a double-overtime winner -- helping the Golden Knights defeat the Utah Mammoth in six games and advance to play the Anaheim Ducks in the second round.

He has 163 points (74 goals, 89 assists) in 489 regular season games in his NHL career, but he has 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 49 playoff games. In other words, he has produced at a higher rate in the playoffs than in the regular season.

He has qualities that are so valuable at the best time of year -- versatility, grit, will and skill. In the first round against Utah, he played at center and on the wing, in the top six and the bottom six, and contributed to both special teams.

“He plays really hard,” center Nic Dowd said. “He uses his emotions to his advantage, and he’s not a fun guy to play against. You have a mix of a guy who has high skill, he can play all over the sheet, any position, and he’s miserable to play against. That’s a good hockey player.”

Dowd emphasized the word “good.” Defenseman Shea Theodore went further.

“Unbelievable player,” Theodore said. “He’s fun to watch. I think when you look at his game as a whole, he forechecks hard. He’s in the right spots. He is defensively sound. But I think at the same time, he’s scored a lot of really big goals for us in key times, and sometimes that might get overlooked, but not in this locker room.”

The play of the series came in double overtime of Game 5.

The best-of-7 series was tied 2-2. The next goal would be a massive turning point. On the penalty kill, Howden and forward Mitch Marner won a puck battle along the boards in the offensive zone, and Howden scored on a wrist shot from the right circle at 5:28, giving Vegas a 5-4 win and 3-2 series lead.