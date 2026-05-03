Stankoven scores 2 more, Hurricanes blank Flyers in Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round

Frederik Andersen made 19 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs and seventh in his postseason career. He made 22 saves in a 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 of the first round on April 18.

Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division. Mike Reilly had two assists.

“We had a good start, obviously. That’s what won the game,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “After that, there wasn’t much happening. Obviously the first period was good.”

Dan Vladar made 20 saves for the Flyers, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Owen Tippett did not play because of an undisclosed injury.

“We weren’t quick enough for their speed,” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. “Our reaction was a little bit slow. It’s a good baptism for how some of our players are going to have to play.

“I don’t know if we were mentally prepared to play tonight. There was a lot of excitement. I don’t know if we got down to Earth quick enough for this game. And that’s what happens. Your legs aren’t there. We just didn’t make any plays.”

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Monday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Stankoven gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 1:31 of the first period, extending his stick to the slot and tipping Reilly’s one-timer from inside the blue line.

“I thought we didn’t come out with our best game,” Flyers forward Travis Konecny said. “But there’s obviously plenty more, so just flush it and regroup. We know what to expect now.”