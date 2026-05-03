RALEIGH, N.C. -- Logan Stankoven scored twice to extend his playoff goal streak to five games, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
Stankoven scores 2 more, Hurricanes blank Flyers in Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round
Andersen makes 19 saves; Tippett misses game with undisclosed injury for Philadelphia
Stankoven, who has six goals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, has scored in each of Carolina’s first five games this postseason.
“I think it just goes back to how many chances I’ve had throughout the season to score,” Stankoven said. “(My linemates) are setting me up, (I was) hitting posts, goalies making good saves.
“I’ve felt like, since the Olympic break, things have started to turn and pucks have started to go in. As a player, I’ve been learning what areas of the ice to find to get shots off. In time, things change, and I’ve been able to develop as a player.”
Frederik Andersen made 19 saves for his second shutout of the playoffs and seventh in his postseason career. He made 22 saves in a 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 of the first round on April 18.
Jackson Blake had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division. Mike Reilly had two assists.
“We had a good start, obviously. That’s what won the game,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “After that, there wasn’t much happening. Obviously the first period was good.”
Dan Vladar made 20 saves for the Flyers, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Owen Tippett did not play because of an undisclosed injury.
“We weren’t quick enough for their speed,” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. “Our reaction was a little bit slow. It’s a good baptism for how some of our players are going to have to play.
“I don’t know if we were mentally prepared to play tonight. There was a lot of excitement. I don’t know if we got down to Earth quick enough for this game. And that’s what happens. Your legs aren’t there. We just didn’t make any plays.”
Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Monday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Stankoven gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 1:31 of the first period, extending his stick to the slot and tipping Reilly’s one-timer from inside the blue line.
“I thought we didn’t come out with our best game,” Flyers forward Travis Konecny said. “But there’s obviously plenty more, so just flush it and regroup. We know what to expect now.”
Blake extended it to 2-0 at 7:30. He took a backhand pass from Taylor Hall and skated through the neutral zone before slipping between Travis Sanheim and Matvei Michkov to tuck a backhand inside the left post.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to ‘Hallsy’ there,” Blake said. “I just had a little speed and I saw the guy on my left was a forward, so I just tried to beat him. I got a pretty lucky bounce back to my backhand.
Stankoven’s second goal of the game pushed it to 3-0 at 16:16 of the second period. Noah Juulsen’s pass in Philadelphia's defensive zone hit Andrei Svechnikov's skate and came to Seth Jarvis, who passed to Stankoven for a shot from the right hash marks.
Andersen wasn’t tested heavily, but he made a key short-handed save on Sean Couturier 35 seconds into the third period.
“Not a lot of work there for the first half of the game, but a couple big saves to start the third, especially,” Brind’Amour said. “He’s been solid. You can’t overstate that. That’s a big deal.”
The Flyers were 0-for-4 on the power play with two shots on goal. In the playoffs, the Hurricanes are 24-for-25 on the penalty kill.
“It’s going to have to be like that,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. “Everyone was sharp, eating pucks when they needed to. And obviously Freddie at the end of it all has to be the best penalty killer, and he was.”
NOTES: Carolina is the fifth team in playoff history to go five straight games to start a postseason without trailing, joining the Montreal Canadiens (eight games in 1960), Washington Capitals (six in 1986), St. Louis Blues (six in 1969) and Boston Bruins (five in 1969). … With his 24th playoff win for Carolina, Andersen passed Cam Ward (23) for the most in Hurricanes/Whalers history. He also tied Ward for the most postseason shutouts with the franchise (four). … Carolina defenseman Alexander Nikishin, who was diagnosed with a concussion after leaving Game 4 of Carolina’s first-round series against Ottawa, did not play.