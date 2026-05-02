2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Ducks vs. Golden Knights Western 2nd Round preview

They said it
“We’ve got a taste of playoff hockey, now we get to experience another round and I think this is healthy for us. We’ve got a young group that’s still -- you don’t know how they’re going to play -- but you’re certainly excited about what the upside is.” - Ducks coach Joel Quenneville
"Good team speed, fast team. A lot of good young skill, good veteran presence as well." – Golden Knights captain Mark Stone on the Ducks
Will win if ...
Ducks: Their young talent continues to play without fear and are again not intimidated by a team with a lot more playoff experience. Skilled offensively, the Ducks are comfortable playing from behind, which is not always a recipe for playoff success, but it makes them a tough team to put away. Anaheim had three comeback wins against Edmonton. The Ducks scored a number of goals off the rush against the Oilers, utilizing their speed and taking advantage of turnovers in the neutral zone or just inside their blue line.
Golden Knights: They can shut down the Anaheim power play, which was lethal against Edmonton, going 8-for-16. The Golden Knights were short-handed 16 times against the Mammoth and only allowed one power-play play goal. If they can stay out of the box or keep the Ducks’ power play off the board when they do take a penalty, it will go a long way toward winning the series. Anaheim and Vegas each scored 17 goals at 5-on-5 in their respective series -- tied for most in the playoffs -- so this could come down to special teams.
How they look
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling-- Cutter Gauthier
Jeffrey Viel -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Frank Vatrano, Drew Helleson
Injured: Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)