2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Ducks vs. Golden Knights Western 2nd Round preview

The Vegas Golden Knights have been mainstays in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, qualifying for the postseason eight times in the nine seasons since they joined the NHL in the 2017-18 season. The Anaheim Ducks, on the other hand, are in the playoffs for the first time since they lost in the first round in 2018.

But make no mistake, the Ducks certainly looked as if they belonged in a six-game first-round win against the Edmonton Oilers, shutting down elite talents in forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17, the year before Vegas played its first game.

And what's more, Anaheim won all three meetings with Vegas this season, all by 4-3 scores, two of them in overtime.

"Within this room, we know they're a good team and we have a lot of respect for (them), but we swept them this year," Ducks forward Troy Terry said Saturday. "That doesn't necessarily mean anything going into the playoffs, but we know we can play with them and beat them.

"They won a Cup a couple years ago, they've been deep in the playoffs, so they've just got that experience, but also some really high-end players."

The Ducks, despite having young, rising stars like forwards Leo Carlsson, 21, Cutter Gauthier, 22, Beckett Sennecke, 20, and defenseman Jackson LaCombe, 25, have plenty of postseason experience on the roster and behind the bench. Forwards Alex Killorn (146 postseason games), Chris Kreider (129), Mikael Granlund (83), and defensemen John Carlson (143) and Jacob Trouba (79) are all playoff veterans, with Killorn winning the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning and Carlson winning it with the Washington Capitals.

And then there is coach Joel Quenneville, who won the Cup three times as coach of the Chicago Blackhawks and has coached 231 postseason games, going 125-106.

"We're exiting our last series on a high note, knowing that we probably played our best game of the series and maybe the season," Quenneville said Saturday. "They've still got some top guys. At the same time, they're balanced on the front end and the back end throughout their lineup, so we expect four lines to be going, we expect a lot of skill, a lot of strong team-game they play. ... Playing the right way is going to be important here."