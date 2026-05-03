Flyers 'just weren't good enough' in Game 1 loss in Eastern Conference 2nd Round

Through the first two periods, Philadelphia managed nine shots on goal, none on three power plays.

"We talked about it, we just didn't live it on the ice," coach Rick Tocchet said. "We weren't quick enough for their speed.

"I don't know if we were mentally prepared to play tonight. Winning our playoff series (in the first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins) ... there was a lot of excitement, and I don't think we got down to Earth quick enough for this game. And then that's what happens. ... We didn't make any plays, especially the first half. There were plays to be made and we didn't make them."

The Flyers felt they handled the Hurricanes' attack better as the game wore on, which gives them a bit of confidence looking ahead to Game 2 on Monday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

And as poor as they handled things in Game 1, there's a belief that they have a better understanding of how the Hurricanes will come at them the rest of the series.

Even though they faced it four times during the regular season, talked about it, studied it and felt they were prepared for it.

But as Tocchet said, it's one thing to talk about it. It's another to try and survive it.

"I thought that later on in the game, we found our game a little bit better," forward Travis Konecny said. "We started to do the things that we had talked about and breaking them down. We just didn't get to it quick enough.

"The beauty of it is you got plenty more. So just flush it, regroup and we know what to expect from them."