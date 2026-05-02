Sabres fans greet team at airport after Eastern 1st Round series win

Buffalo advances to 2nd round for 1st time in 19 years

Sabres fans airport

© Buffalo Sabres

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Buffalo Sabres fans couldn’t sleep on Friday night.

Fans greeted the Sabres at the airport after they eliminated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin posted a video to his Instagram story of fans lined up outside the Buffalo airport at 1:28 a.m. Saturday morning. 

“Best fans in the world,” the Sabres captain captioned the post.

The team also shared pictures and videos of fans cheering on the Sabres as they drove by in their cars.

Head coach Lindy Ruff stuck his hand outside his window to high-five some fans.

It is the first time the Sabres have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs since the 2006-07 season.

The Sabres will face the winner of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens series in the Eastern Conference Second Round. Game 7 of the Lightning and Canadiens series will be played at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; The Spot, HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

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