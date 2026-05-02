Sabres fans greet team at airport after Eastern 1st Round series win

Buffalo Sabres fans couldn’t sleep on Friday night.

Fans greeted the Sabres at the airport after they eliminated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden.

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin posted a video to his Instagram story of fans lined up outside the Buffalo airport at 1:28 a.m. Saturday morning.

“Best fans in the world,” the Sabres captain captioned the post.

The team also shared pictures and videos of fans cheering on the Sabres as they drove by in their cars.