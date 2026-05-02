Ducks ‘know we can play’ with Golden Knights in Western 2nd Round

Anaheim managed to get past Edmonton, which reached the Stanley Cup Final the previous two seasons, using its size and speed to outmatch the injury-plagued Oilers for long stretches and advanced a 5-2 victory in Game 6 on Thursday.

"We're exiting our last series on a high note, knowing that we probably played our best game of the series, and maybe the season," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said.

Next up is the Golden Knights, another opponent loaded with playoff experience. Vegas won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

"They've been deep in the playoffs, so they've just got that experience, but also some really high-end players," Terry said. "Similar to Edmonton, we have to make sure we're managing the puck. We need to realize that it might be a little different ways to create offense. It might not be turnovers and we're getting odd-man rushes."

That's because the Golden Knights play with a lot more structure than the Oilers, according to Terry.

"You're going to have to play in their end, get behind them, and that's why they've been successful," Terry said. "They've got that structure kind of feel to their team."

Quenneville said Vegas might be more symmetrical throughout its lineup than Edmonton.

"They've still got some top guys," he said. "At the same time, they're balanced on the front end and the back end throughout their lineup, so we expect four lines to be going.

“We expect a lot of skill, a lot of strong team-game they play. ... Playing the right way is going to be important here."