Brodin out, Eriksson Ek questionable for Wild against Avalanche in Game 1

Jonas Brodin will not play for the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Brodin, a regular on the Wild's second defense pair with Jared Spurgeon, sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 4-2 win in Game 5 of the first round against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday after blocking a shot by Stars forward Mikko Rantanen. He left the game at 1:44 of the second period and did not return and did not play in Game 6, a 5-2 win by the Wild to clinch the best-of-7 series.

"He will not be ready for Game 1," coach John Hynes said on Saturday. "... He's not travelling."

Brodin had one assist in five games against the Stars and averaged 19:41 of ice time per game. The 32-year-old had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 62 regular-season games averaging 20:17 of ice time per game.

Jeff Petry replaced Brodin in the lineup for Game 6 and played 7:13, but Hynes did not say if he would remain in the lineup with Brodin out.

Hynes also said forward Joel Eriksson Ek was "questionable" to play in Game 1 and was unsure if he would be travelling with the team.

The center was injured in Game 6 when he lost an edge and slid into the wall with his right leg, but finished the game. He did not practice on Saturday.

"I'm kind of going through that a little bit right now," Hynes said. "So now you kind of go down that decision-making process of what would we do if he's not ready."

Eriksson Ek had five points (three goals, two assists) in 23:44 of ice time per game in the first round and led the Wild with a 56.4 face-off winning percentage. He had 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists) in 70 regular-season games.

"It's just trying to find if 'Ekky' is not ready to start, what combination (of centers) would we go with and then I think we're going to have to continually evaluate that," Hynes said.