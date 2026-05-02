McDavid, Draisaitl concerned Oilers' Cup window closing after 1st-round loss

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are concerned the Edmonton Oilers' championship window is in danger of closing.

Edmonton was eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference First Round in six games after getting to the Stanley Cup Final each of the previous two seasons.

"I am concerned because we're not trending in the right direction," Draisaitl said Saturday. "We've taken big steps backwards and have to get a grip of this and head back in the right direction."

The short playoff run was a reflection of an inconsistent regular season.

Edmonton (41-30-11) finished second in the Pacific Division, but only had two winning streaks longer than two games.

Following the 5-2 loss in Game 6 in Anaheim on Thursday, McDavid said the Oilers were, "an average team with high expectations."

The six-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the League scoring champion, including this season, doubled down on those comments Saturday.

"Yeah, I feel the same way," McDavid said. "It's only a couple of days ago I made those comments, and I feel the same as I did a couple of days ago and agree with Leon that the organization as a whole has taken a step back. It starts with me, it starts with Leon, we all can be better, we need to be better."

Getting eliminated in the first round was a wakeup call for the Oilers, who had lost to the Florida Panthers in the Final the previous two seasons and were hoping for a return trip to get another opportunity at winning a championship.

Instead, the Oilers were left questioning their future, particularly since McDavid will be entering the first of a two-year contract he signed Oct. 6, 2025, and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-28 season.

McDavid signed for an average annual value of $12.5 million for the next two seasons, which was well below market value, hoping the Oilers could put the savings to good use on building a championship-caliber team around him and Draisaitl, who will enter the second of an eight-year $112 million contract ($14 million AAV) next season.

That has put the Oilers on the clock.

"In what world do you have the best player in the world on your team and you're not looking to win?" Draisaitl said. "I know we're looking to win, but we need to be better, we have to be better, there's no way around it. We have to improve. He's signed for two more years, and God knows where that goes, but we have two years here as of right now and we have to get significantly better."