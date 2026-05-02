McDavid, Draisaitl concerned Oilers' Cup window closing after 1st-round loss

Forwards say Edmonton has 'taken a step back' following back-to-back trips to Cup Final

McDavid Draisaitl window closing

© Andy Devlin/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are concerned the Edmonton Oilers' championship window is in danger of closing.

Edmonton was eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference First Round in six games after getting to the Stanley Cup Final each of the previous two seasons.

"I am concerned because we're not trending in the right direction," Draisaitl said Saturday. "We've taken big steps backwards and have to get a grip of this and head back in the right direction."

The short playoff run was a reflection of an inconsistent regular season. 

Edmonton (41-30-11) finished second in the Pacific Division, but only had two winning streaks longer than two games.

Following the 5-2 loss in Game 6 in Anaheim on Thursday, McDavid said the Oilers were, "an average team with high expectations."

The six-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the League scoring champion, including this season, doubled down on those comments Saturday.

"Yeah, I feel the same way," McDavid said. "It's only a couple of days ago I made those comments, and I feel the same as I did a couple of days ago and agree with Leon that the organization as a whole has taken a step back. It starts with me, it starts with Leon, we all can be better, we need to be better."

Getting eliminated in the first round was a wakeup call for the Oilers, who had lost to the Florida Panthers in the Final the previous two seasons and were hoping for a return trip to get another opportunity at winning a championship. 

Instead, the Oilers were left questioning their future, particularly since McDavid will be entering the first of a two-year contract he signed Oct. 6, 2025, and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2027-28 season. 

McDavid signed for an average annual value of $12.5 million for the next two seasons, which was well below market value, hoping the Oilers could put the savings to good use on building a championship-caliber team around him and Draisaitl, who will enter the second of an eight-year $112 million contract ($14 million AAV) next season.

That has put the Oilers on the clock. 

"In what world do you have the best player in the world on your team and you're not looking to win?" Draisaitl said. "I know we're looking to win, but we need to be better, we have to be better, there's no way around it. We have to improve. He's signed for two more years, and God knows where that goes, but we have two years here as of right now and we have to get significantly better."

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Edmonton has been in thick of the championship chase for the past five seasons, playing more playoff games (81) than any other team in the League since 2022.

The grind seemed to have taken a toll this year, through an uninspiring regular season and into the postseason where injuries to Draisaitl and McDavid limited their effectiveness. Draisaitl missed the final 14  games of the regular-season with a lower-body injury, and McDavid was hampered by a fractured foot sustained against the Ducks in Game 2.

The core of the Oilers roster is getting older led by McDavid, 29, and Draisaitl, 30, who are the top two scorers in the League since McDavid's rookie season in 2016-17; McDavid has 1,220 points since then and Draisaitl has 1,044.

It also includes forwards, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 33, Zach Hyman, 33, defensemen Darnell Nurse, 31, Mattias Ekholm, 35, and Jake Walman, 30. 

Defenseman Evan Bouchard, 26, is entering his prime as is forward Vasily Podkolzin, 24, but there is a lot of work to be done on the rest of the roster to get the Oilers back as a Stanley Cup contender. 

"I do see a path, but it's going to take everybody to be better," McDavid said. "It's weird to talk about development for veterans, but us veterans need to find a way to get better and develop and everybody does, because that's the only way it's going to change."

In order to get them back to the top of the NHL, general manager Stan Bowman will have important decisions to make this offseason. He said the entire organization will be under review, including coach Kris Knoblauch and his staff. 

Knoblauch is going into the first of a three-year contract next season. He was behind the bench for Edmonton's run to the Final in 2024 and 2025, losing to Florida in seven games and then six games respectively. 

"Regardless of Connor's contract or not, I think the clock is ticking," Knoblauch said. "You see it in the NHL with how long windows last for successful teams, just because of players aging out or contract cap situation, there's a window. Right now, it is win now and that's not going to change for a while."   

The Oilers have nine players eligible to become unrestricted free agents, including goalie Connor Ingram, who worked his way to become the starter. It will be another busy summer for Edmonton trying to revamp the group.

"I know how bad Connor (McDavid) wants to win and I certainly feel the same way, that's why we all do this," Bowman said. "We're pushing hard, not every year does it work with the decisions you make, but it's not like we're building for five years from now, we're pushing every year and we're not going to change that, we're going to try and do everything we can. 

"Now is the time where we want our team to win; we're not looking down the road."

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