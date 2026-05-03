Hurricanes hold line to take Game 1, win 5th straight playoff game

So, Logan Stankoven and linemates Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall again played the leading role, with support from goalie Frederik Andersen, in the Hurricanes’ 3-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Stankoven continued his hot start to the Stanley Cup Playoffs by scoring 1:31 into the game and scored again in the second period. Blake had a goal and an assist and Andersen made 19 saves for his second shutout of the postseason.

Hall also had an assist to give him a team-leading eight points (two goals, six assists) in the playoffs.

“I thought we had a good start,” Stankoven said. “I think the first couple periods were good. I thought we got a little bit sloppy towards the end there, so I think there’s some things we can clean up and I know we have better than that.

“I was happy with our start, though, and sometimes that can definitely help you win games.”