Lightning ‘haven’t won anything yet’ entering Game 7 of Eastern 1st Round

Coach stresses importance of scenario against Canadiens after series is pushed to limit

tbl-hagel-off-day-sider

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Jon Cooper didn't want to dampen the mood after the Tampa Bay Lightning forced a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Montreal Canadiens.

However, the coach wanted to reiterate to his players they still have a lot of work to do in the last game of the series at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; The Spot, HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Lightning extended the best-of-7 series with a 1-0 overtime win in Game 6 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday.

"In the locker room after the game, sure guys were pumped, but we haven't won anything yet," Cooper said. "All we did was win a game to send this back to Tampa and keep our season alive.

“You don't want to rain on the parade, because what a hell of a win by the guys. But we haven't accomplished anything yet. We've just pushed a game."

The Lightning have fared well in win-or-go-home situations since Cooper arrived in 2013. Tampa Bay is 4-2, including 2-1 at home, in Game 7s during his tenure as coach. Tampa Bay has won its past two, including 2-1 at the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2022 first-round series, and 1-0 here against the New York Islanders in the 2021 conference finals.

All six games in this series have been decided by one goal and four have required overtime with each team winning twice in the extra period. Gage Goncalves won Game 6 at 9:03.

"It's been unreal, to be honest; we both had 106 points coming into this series," said Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel, who has eight points (six goals, two assists) in six games. "They're a really, really good hockey team over there and we're a really, really good hockey team here.

“I don't think we expected anything else other than what's been going on here. They've got everything over there and we think we've got everything over here."

NHL Tonight on the Lightning defeating the Canadiens in overtime to force Game 7

The Lightning are looking to avoid being eliminated in the first round for a fourth straight season since reaching the Cup Final in 2022 after back-to-back championships. Montreal hasn't advanced past the first round since reaching the Cup Final in 2021, where it lost to Tampa Bay in five games.

Hagel added that while momentum hasn't carried over from game-to-game, this version of the Lightning might've learned something about themselves by keeping their season alive in a hostile environment.

"Obviously, I think you can learn a lot from games like this, especially the young guys on this team," Hagel said. "It's a tough situation to be a part of, but you learn from those situations. Going into the next game, it's obviously the biggest game a lot of us have played in a long time and I'm excited for it.

“These are the moments you live for and it's just part of the story, so let's keep writing it."

Tampa Bay has experience on its side with many of its top players having played in Game 7s and experiencing each side of it. 

But they’ll need to be better at home, where they are 2-9 in their past 11 playoff games.

“This is what we all dream about," Lightning forward Jake Guentzel said. "I've been fortunate to play in a couple and there's just nothing better, especially at home.

“It's going to be an electric atmosphere and we obviously can't wait."

Related Content

State Your Case: Canadiens-Lightning Game 7 winner

Canadiens ‘not here for a ribbon’ entering Game 7 of Eastern 1st Round

NHL EDGE stats for Lightning-Canadiens Game 7

Vasilevskiy on mission for Lightning entering Game 7 of Eastern 1st Round

Lightning, Canadiens made Game 6 ‘epic’ even before lone goal was scored

Lightning edge Canadiens in OT, force Game 7 in Eastern 1st Round

Lightning, Canadiens to play Game 7 of Eastern Conference 1st round

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Playoffs

Wedgewood vs. Wallstedt goalie matchup in Western Conference Second Round

Sabres fans greet team at airport after Eastern 1st Round series win

McDavid, Draisaitl concerned Oilers' Cup window closing after 1st-round loss

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Ducks vs. Golden Knights Western 2nd Round preview

Ducks ‘know we can play’ with Golden Knights in Western 2nd Round

Brodin out, Eriksson Ek questionable for Wild against Avalanche in Game 1

McAvoy offered in-person Player Safety hearing for actions in Bruins game

Canadiens ‘not here for a ribbon’ entering Game 7 of Eastern 1st Round

Flyers need to focus on forecheck against Hurricanes in Eastern 2nd Round

3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Hurricanes, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 2nd Round

Mammoth lose West 1st Round to Golden Knights, inability to hold leads among factors

Vasilevskiy on mission for Lightning entering Game 7 of Eastern 1st Round

State Your Case: Canadiens-Lightning Game 7 winner

Marner coming up clutch in 1st playoffs with Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats for Lightning-Canadiens Game 7

Top storylines heading into 2nd round of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round predictions by NHL.com writers, editors

Fantasy pool rankings for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs