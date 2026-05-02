Wedgewood vs. Wallstedt goalie matchup in Western Conference Second Round

Pop passes: This wasn't a regular season trend and it's a tiny sample in the playoffs so far, but with two of five goals originating from low-high passes from below the goal line, trying to generate more offense down low might be worth a try. Watch how often Wedgewood looks away from the puck carrier to scan the zone, off-puck awareness that fuels his great play-reading. That's a lot harder for goalies to do when the play is behind the net, and being forced into his post-play techniques can delay the ability to get back to his preferred positioning close to the top of the crease and catch him moving with quick shots. Like the lateral plays, one-timers are important to finishing these chances before he gets set.
Breakaway dekes: The more prevalent trend among the 14 1-in-1 goals, which at 16.3 percent is above the 10.2 average, in the regular season was the success of dekes rather than shots. While two were off in-tight plays, the remaining 12 included three blocker-side shot goals, while the other nine goals were scored on dekes, taking advantage of an early low, wide and glide retreat by stretching him out in either direction, and twice slipping it back against the grain between the five-hole as he opened up in tight while making his push. The Kings only got three such chances in the first round, with Wedgewood stopping one deke to the five-hole in Game 3, and a low shot in Game 4, but getting beat wide by Quinton Byfield on a penalty shot in Game 2 only to recover with a reach-back glove save.
Traffic and chaos: Wedgewood had exceptional traffic results in the regular season but two of the five goals allowed in the playoffs involved a screen, with a tendency to prioritize middle-lane sight lines instead of defaulting to the short side, something screening forwards need to be mindful of. While he battles as hard as any goalie in the League on second chances and scrambles, broken plays did account for 18 goals (20.9 percent) in the regular season, well above the 14 percent tracked average.