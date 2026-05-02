Wedgewood vs. Wallstedt goalie matchup in Western Conference Second Round

Make him work off his posts: Like most of today's Swedish goalies, Wallstedt's post play is exemplary, so this isn't a critique of any technical element or tactical application, but 19 goals (21.8 percent) in the regular season came off plays that forced him to move into -- and then come off -- his posts, above the 17.1 percent average for the over 10,000 goals tracked for this project since 2017. That number was much higher in the first round, with half of the 14 goals involving those types of play, worth noting even if two of those were from bounces off the end boards behind him. Most came from a Dallas power play that seemed eager to work down low, and like the regular season totals featured a mixture of sharp-angle attacks, pop passes from below the goal line, and plays across the middle of the ice from below the bottom of the face-off circles. One-touch passes near the goal line can catch Wallstedt dropping into his post as the puck is being moved again, and one-timers on the other end of those passes can prevent him from gaining ice back up towards the top of his crease, catch him moving, and limit his coverage on the far side of the net.

Low glove? There aren't many numbers that jumped out from Wallstedt's goal location or attribute charting in the regular season, which isn't surprising given the controlled nature of his style and effective way he uses his body that often looks bigger than 6-foot-3. Six low-glove goals in the first round do stand out, even if that doesn't represent a save percentage, but it would be dangerous to read too much into that given a variety of factors that led to them, with only one coming on a clean-look shot by Jason Robertson holding onto the puck and shooting on a 2-on-1. The reality is Wallstedt, who uses a neutral "handshake" glove position, typically does well with low shots to the glove side. The highest goal total in the regular season was over his glove (19.5 percent) but that's still under the 21.1 percent average, and several of those went in off the cross bar or post. Wallstedt isn't passive and regularly gets out to the edge of his crease, but rarely chases past that point, holding his edges patiently and forcing shooters to beat him with good shots just inside the bars.