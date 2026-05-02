McAvoy offered in-person Player Safety hearing for actions in Bruins game

Charlie McAvoy has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety. The date and time of the hearing is to be determined.

The Boston Bruins defenseman is facing discipline for slashing Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson on Friday.

The incident occurred at 18:29 of the third period of the Bruins' 4-1 loss in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden in Boston. McAvoy received a major penalty for slashing and a game misconduct on the play. Benson was assessed a minor for tripping.

Because the Bruins were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the loss, any suspension received by McAvoy would be enforced next season.

If the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more, the offending player is offered the opportunity to an in-person hearing. If McAvoy waives his right to an in-person hearing, it will be conducted by phone.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: slashing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.