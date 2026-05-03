Tippett out for Flyers in Game 1 of 2nd Round against Hurricanes

Forward day to day for Philadelphia; Nikishin misses game for Carolina after sustaining concussion in Game 4 of 1st Round

Owen Tippett injury 050226

© Len Redkoles/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Owen Tippett did not play for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Lenovo Center on Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.

The forward took part in an optional morning skate but did not take warmups and is considered day to day.

Tippett also did not practice Friday, with coach Rick Tocchet calling it a maintenance day and saying his availability would be a game-time decision.

"They've all been game times with him," Tocchet said then. "We've got to just continue that mode."

Tippett matched his NHL career best with 28 goals in 81 regular-season games but had two points (one goal, one assist) in six games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round.

With Tippett out, Alex Bump moved into his spot on a line with Trevor Zegras and Porter Martone, and Garnet Hathaway returned to the lineup after being scratched for the 1-0 overtime win in Game 6 against the Penguins.

The Hurricanes played without defenseman Alexander Nikishin, who sustained a concussion in Game 4 of the first round against the Ottawa Senators.

Nikishin took part in the morning skate, and coach Rod Brind'Amour said Nikishin was close to be cleared to play.

"I think 'Nikki' still has got to clear a test today, so we'll see on that," he said. "He's been practicing with us so we'll see."

Nikishin averaged 16:31 of ice time in four games against the Senators.

With Nikishin out, Mike Reilly played his first game of the postseason.

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