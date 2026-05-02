Avalanche anticipate ‘great challenge’ against Hughes, Wild in Western 2nd Round

A gold-medal winning teammate of Hughes (and Faber and Matt Boldy) in Italy, Colorado forward Brock Nelson has the unique experience of playing both with and against Hughes this season.

“Obviously, adding Quinn on the back end changed the team quite a bit. Dynamic player, controls the game, generates a lot of offense, helps the power play,” Nelson said. “When you play with him, I think you probably have a better appreciation (of him). Playing with him in the Olympics, you see how dynamic he is and how much he controls the play. And now you watch from afar, and what he's done for that team. I think breakouts, transition, like I said, 5-on-5, power play, he impacts a pretty wide area.”

For his part, Hughes knows that beating the No. 1 team in the NHL this season won’t be easy.

“They were the best team in the League. It's going to be a really hard series,” he said following a 5-2 win to eliminate the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round on Thursday. “They’ve got some ultra-competitive guys too. I just think it's a great challenge for us. We're going to be looking forward to it.”

Despite the compliments, the veteran-laden Avalanche squad knows the only thing that matters is winning.

“That doesn't really mean nothing unless you're the last man standing or last team standing,” Colorado forward Nazem Kadri said. “So of course, we appreciate that, but we think they're a pretty good team as well, and we're going to have to be ready for everything they throw at us.”

Said Makar: “Obviously, they're an incredible team. They're a top team in the League, and it's going to be a really tough test. Their top guys were incredible the last series, I thought, and if they continue to do that, it's going to make our lives very challenging.”

As far as a game plan for playing Minnesota, Colorado is keeping that in the room.

“I can't tell you too much. Can’t disclose all our secrets, but I think they're a physical team, a hard-tracking team,” Kadri said. “They do a lot of details very, very well. So we're going to have to match that detail and that focus and that determination. Should be a good series.”