Canadiens ‘could go far’ in Stanley Cup Playoffs, Schneider says

Ottawa (43-27-11), the second wild card in the East, will play the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. Montreal (48-24-10), the third-place finisher in the Atlantic Division, will play the Tampa Bay Lightning, who will finish second in the division.

"The West, the top teams I think are just too good that it's going to be hard to knock some of them off," Schneider said. "But out East, I love Ottawa. They've played really well all year, just haven't quite gotten the saves, but now they are with Linus Ullmark playing a little bit better, so I don't know if I'd want to play them. And also, Montreal has all the ingredients for a team to go on a deep run -- they've got the franchise center in (Nick) Suzuki, they've got the elite winger in (Cole) Caufield. They have a Norris-caliber defenseman in Lane Hutson, and (Jakub) Dobes has been playing as well as any goalie in the League.

“They're a team that I think could go far here if they get out of that first round against Tampa, which is no easy feat. They were my preseason pick to win the Stanley Cup. That's going to be a heck of a matchup."

Schneider provided the goalie perspective in his interview with podcast co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke, giving his opinion on several East goalies, including Brandon Bussi (Hurricanes), Dobes (Canadiens), Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Lightning).

He said the Bruins are the most interesting team in the playoffs because he thinks they're a year ahead of schedule. He also said Vasilevskiy is his choice as the goalie who he thinks will have the best postseason and suggested Tampa Bay will face the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

But he stressed that he feels the upsets are more likely to come out of the East.

"The East to me is a little more up in the air," Schneider said. "Even Carolina, we know what they can do and I think they have an easier path than potentially Buffalo or a team in the Atlantic, but they haven't gotten it done to get to the Final, so they're not sure thing either.

“I think it's a lot harder to predict the East than the West, let's put it that way, because there's so much more variety and parity."