Sweden looking for 'another level' to its game after loss to Olympic rival Finland

MILAN -- Team Sweden had just lost 4-1 to Team Finland on Friday at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Dropping the latest chapter of this fierce rivalry certainly was a bitter pill to swallow for the Swedes, but this group of experienced NHL players certainly didn't sulk. Instead they talked about finding their stride before the single-elimination part of the tournament begins.

"Yeah, I think there's another level there, for sure," captain Gabriel Landeskog said after the loss at Santagiulia Arena dropped them to 1-0-1-0 in Group B. "I thought tonight we're a little bit sleepy in the first period and they were not, and then thought we got better as the game went on."

The improvement that Sweden sensed is what the players spoke mostly about after the game and something they hope carries into their final Group B preliminary game, against undefeated Slovakia (2-0-0-0) on Saturday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, CNBC, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS).

A victory would give Sweden a chance, barring possible tiebreakers, to win the group and get a bye into the quarterfinals. But Landeskog said that is not the focus right now.

"I'm not overly concerned about where we finish," Landeskog said. "I want to make sure that we play well as a team and find a way to win a hockey game tomorrow, and then we'll see where we end up."

To do so, Sweden, will need to clean some things up.

"I think at times maybe we're stretched out a little bit too much," forward Mika Zibanejad said. "We try to play five close. I think everyone tries to, but when we get stretched out like that, it's hard to get a forecheck going. It's hard to kind of get any sustained pressure. So just a little bit closer and a little more speed, especially when teams back off."

One area that hurt Sweden on Friday was special teams. The Swedes, with some of the most talented scorers in the NHL on their power play, went 1-for-6 with the man-advantage. The Swedes also gave up a short-handed goal.

The one power-play goal, from defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, made it a 2-1 game at 4:39 of the second period. Sweden got another chance on the man-advantage at 11:03 of the second, but Finland's Joel Armia scored the short-handed goal at 12:47 to make it 3-1 instead.

"We score a goal on the power play, we get another [power play], we're feeling like this is our way back," Sweden coach Sam Hallam said. "Instead, they score a goal on their PK. And now after the game, I mean, you didn't know it then, but after the game, it feels like that's pretty much where this game is decided."