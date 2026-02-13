Saros, Finland rebound against Sweden following loss in Olympic opener

It was the first time in five Olympic meetings involving NHL players that Finland has defeated Sweden.

In the process, the picture in Group B of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 was muddied.

Juuse Saros made 34 saves for Finland (1-0-1-0), and Nikolas Mantipalo, Anton Lundell, Joel Armia and Mikko Rantanen scored.

Rasmus Dahlin scored a power-play goal and Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves for Sweden (1-0-1-0), which lost a preliminary round game involving NHL players for the first time in eight outings, dating to a 3-0 loss to Slovakia in Turin 20 years ago. Sweden defeated Finland in the gold-medal game a week later.