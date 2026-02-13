Lundell coming through in clutch for Finland in Olympics

MILAN -- Anton Lundell couldn't decide which play he made was more important to Team Finland securing a 4-1 win against Team Sweden in Group B of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday.

Was it his game-winning goal, scored at 15:26 of the first period when he chose not to bat the puck out of the air and into the net, instead letting it go in off Sweden goalie Filip Gustavsson so the officials would not overturn it upon video review?

Or was it the would-be goal for Sweden he avoided by clearing the puck out of the crease as it was sliding toward the goal line with approximately nine minutes left in the third period and Finland holding a 3-1 lead?

"I would say both are pretty even," Lundell, the Florida Panthers center, said with a smile. "Keeping the lead in the third is big because they would get the momentum, it would have been 3-2. That was important."

Other than goalie Juuse Saros and his 34 saves, there were arguably no two plays more important to Finland's first win in this tournament.