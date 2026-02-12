Forsberg, Ekman-Larsson supportive of Sweden lineup decision

MILAN -- After Team Sweden practiced Thursday, Swedish reporters had a lot of questions for coach Sam Hallam, forward Filip Forsberg and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.
Sweden is about to face rival Finland in the preliminary round at Santagiulia Arena on Friday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, TSN, RDS) at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
The Swedes defeated Team Italy 5-2 in their opening game Wednesday, outshooting the Italians 60-22, but fell behind 1-0 in the first period and the game was tied 2-2 in the second. Forsberg played only 1:07. Ekman-Larsson sat on the bench and didn't play.
"I was joking around that I had the best seat in the house," Ekman-Larsson said with a laugh, while saying the media was making it a bigger deal than it was.
Forsberg has 24 goals this season for the Nashville Predators, leading all NHL players born in Sweden. Ekman-Larsson has 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 57 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, tied for third among Sweden-born defensemen in the League.