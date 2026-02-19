Nova Scotia hopeful Crosby can return for Team Canada for semifinals

COLE HARBOUR, Nova Scotia -- If you heard a big collective sigh of relief coming from these parts, it’s with good reason.

We all gasped when we saw Sidney Crosby limp off the ice in the second period of Team Canada’s dramatic 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday.

Sidney is obviously a special part of our community, and we were all crossing our fingers that his Olympics would not come to an end because of an injury. So, it was uplifting to hear Canada coach Jon Cooper tell reporters on Thursday that he hasn’t been ruled out of the semifinal game against Team Finland on Friday (10:30 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC).

Nothing is guaranteed, though. He’s day to day with a lower-body injury. We don’t know what’s going to happen.

But at least there’s hope. And we’re all pulling for him, just like we do for the two other Nova Scotia players: Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Marchand.

I watched the first period of the quarterfinals at home before heading over to a local watering hole. There, you could feel the air come out of the room when Sidney left with his injury. It was like a grey cloud.

Canada was down 2-1 at the time, but Nathan scored a power-play goal later in the period to tie the game 2-2, and we figured we had all the momentum.

It didn’t happen that way.

The feeling of despair crept in when Czechia scored at 12:18 of the third period to go back in front 3-2. As a result, the next couple of minutes were extremely anxious moments. You couldn’t help but to think back to last spring, when Canada got eliminated by Denmark in the quarterfinals of the 2025 IIHF World Championship.