Crosby leaves Canada Olympic quarterfinal win against Czechia with lower-body injury

Forward hurt on hit by Gudas during 2nd period

Crosby CAN leaves game vs CZE

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby sustained a lower-body injury during the second period of Team Canada's 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in a quarterfinal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.

Crosby, the captain of Team Canada, initially was hit by Radko Gudas at the red line between the benches at 4:55 of the second period. His legs appeared to split when Gudas toppled over him. He appeared to be favoring his right leg as he got up a bit hobbled but stayed on the ice.

Thirteen seconds later, Crosby was hit by both Martin Necas and Gudas along the boards near Canada's bench. He stayed upright and took two strides toward the middle of Canada's offensive zone before pulling up and circling to go to the bench.

He stayed on the bench for about a minute, sitting on the end of the bench while getting looked at by Team Canada medical staff, before leaving to go to the dressing room with 13:55 remaining in the period and Czechia leading 2-1.

Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal to make it 2-2 at 12:16. Macklin Celebrini took Crosby's spot on Canada's first power-play unit and had an assist on MacKinnon's goal.

Crosby, Canada's captain, has six points (two goals, four assists) in four games.

Canada, the top-seeded team, survived a scare from Czechia, the No. 8 seed, after Mitch Marner scored 1:22 into overtime to win the game. Nick Suzuki had tied the game with under four minutes remaining in the third.

Canada will play a to-be-determined opponent in the semifinals on Friday.

Related Content

Winning gold medal with Canada would mean everything to McDavid: Joseph

Crosby gifts Team France goalie stick after matchup at 2026 Olympics 

Celebrini thriving for Team Canada in 1st Olympics at 19

Cole Harbour 'bursting with pride' watching Team Canada at Olympics

Olympics

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Celebrini thriving for Team Canada in 1st Olympics at 19

Marner OT goal caps Canada comeback against Czechia in Olympic quarterfinals

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule

Slovakia shows mettle, grit to earn chance at Olympic medal

Regenda, Slovakia cruise against Germany in Olympic quarterfinals

NHL EDGE stats behind Slafkovský's breakout year

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini adds to Canada’s generational talent

USA ready for 'tough test' against Sweden in quarterfinals

United States pulled off 'bigger miracle' at 1960 Olympics

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Quarterfinals being played Wednesday

United States will face 'hardest game' of Olympics against Sweden in quarterfinals

5 things learned from Day 7 of men's hockey at Olympics

Sweden veterans enjoying the moment in potential final Olympic run

Winning gold medal with Canada would mean everything to McDavid: Joseph

Sweden defeats Latvia, sets up showdown with United States in Olympic quarterfinals

2026 Olympic quarterfinal round discussed by NHL.com writers