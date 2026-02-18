Crosby leaves Canada Olympic quarterfinal win against Czechia with lower-body injury

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby sustained a lower-body injury during the second period of Team Canada's 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in a quarterfinal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.

Crosby, the captain of Team Canada, initially was hit by Radko Gudas at the red line between the benches at 4:55 of the second period. His legs appeared to split when Gudas toppled over him. He appeared to be favoring his right leg as he got up a bit hobbled but stayed on the ice.

Thirteen seconds later, Crosby was hit by both Martin Necas and Gudas along the boards near Canada's bench. He stayed upright and took two strides toward the middle of Canada's offensive zone before pulling up and circling to go to the bench.

He stayed on the bench for about a minute, sitting on the end of the bench while getting looked at by Team Canada medical staff, before leaving to go to the dressing room with 13:55 remaining in the period and Czechia leading 2-1.

Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal to make it 2-2 at 12:16. Macklin Celebrini took Crosby's spot on Canada's first power-play unit and had an assist on MacKinnon's goal.

Crosby, Canada's captain, has six points (two goals, four assists) in four games.

Canada, the top-seeded team, survived a scare from Czechia, the No. 8 seed, after Mitch Marner scored 1:22 into overtime to win the game. Nick Suzuki had tied the game with under four minutes remaining in the third.

Canada will play a to-be-determined opponent in the semifinals on Friday.