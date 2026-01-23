European notebook: NHL prospects to watch at Milano Cortina

Damian Clara, Brynas IF (SHL), Italy

The 21-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 60) of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, was one of three goalies named to host Italy’s roster alongside Davide Fadani and Gianluca Vallini. Clara is the youngest of the three, but does have experience with Italy on the international stage after competing in the IIHF Division IA World Championship in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Clara is the starting goalie for Brynas in the Swedish Hockey League, Sweden's top men's professional league. He has a 15-12-0 record with a 2.49 GAA and .889 save percentage in 28 games played.

Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Coachella Valley (AHL), Denmark

The 20-year-old, selected by the Seattle Kraken in the second round (No. 52) of the 2023 draft, will be Denmark’s youngest participant in men’s ice hockey — six years the junior of the next closest forward, Jonas Rondbjerg of the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s competed at both the IIHF World Junior Championship Division IA and the World Championship level in each of the past three years, including registering seven points (one goal, six assists) in 10 games at the 2025 Worlds, and played three games for Denmark in Olympic qualifiers in 2024.

In his first full season of hockey in North America, he has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 34 games with Coachella Valley, Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate and played two games for the Kraken in November, with one assist.

Adam Gajan, University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA), Slovakia

The 21-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 35) in 2023 by the Chicago Blackhawks, will be Slovakia’s youngest goalie and second-youngest player on the roster behind forward Dalibor Dvorsky, 20, of the St. Louis Blues. Gajan is currently in college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he is 15-7-0 with a 2.12 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in 22 games.

He has previously represented Slovakia at the World Juniors in 2023 and 2024, where he had a combined 5-3-0 record with a 2.45 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Antoine Keller, HC Ajoie (NL), France

The 21-year-old, selected in the seventh round (No. 206) by the Washington Capitals in the 2023 draft, most recently represented France at the 2025 World Championship, where he had a 3.98 GAA and .897 save percentage in four games. He was also on France’s roster for the Olympic qualifying stage, and has also played for his country at the World Junior Division 1A in both 2023 and 2024.

Keller, after starting the season with South Carolina in the ECHL, has a 4-4-1 record with a 3.43 GAA and .900 save percentage with one shutout with HC Ajoie in the National League, the highest professional league in Switzerland.