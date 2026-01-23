European notebook: NHL prospects to watch at Milano Cortina

Vilmanis, Spacek, Gajan set to compete at Olympics

vilmanis-spacek-gajan-012126-olympics

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images | Sam Hodde/Getty Images | Zac BonDurant/Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com International Editorial Manager

Future NHL stars from Europe are developing this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects from outside of North America.

This week, a look at how the European-born prospects set to compete in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have fared this season, in alphabetical order. The Opening Ceremony will be on Feb. 7 with the first men’s hockey games on Feb. 11, and will feature NHL participation in the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014 in Sochi.

Damian Clara, Brynas IF (SHL), Italy

The 21-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 60) of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, was one of three goalies named to host Italy’s roster alongside Davide Fadani and Gianluca Vallini. Clara is the youngest of the three, but does have experience with Italy on the international stage after competing in the IIHF Division IA World Championship in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Clara is the starting goalie for Brynas in the Swedish Hockey League, Sweden's top men's professional league. He has a 15-12-0 record with a 2.49 GAA and .889 save percentage in 28 games played.

Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Coachella Valley (AHL), Denmark

The 20-year-old, selected by the Seattle Kraken in the second round (No. 52) of the 2023 draft, will be Denmark’s youngest participant in men’s ice hockey — six years the junior of the next closest forward, Jonas Rondbjerg of the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s competed at both the IIHF World Junior Championship Division IA and the World Championship level in each of the past three years, including registering seven points (one goal, six assists) in 10 games at the 2025 Worlds, and played three games for Denmark in Olympic qualifiers in 2024.

In his first full season of hockey in North America, he has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 34 games with Coachella Valley, Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate and played two games for the Kraken in November, with one assist.

Adam Gajan, University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA), Slovakia

The 21-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 35) in 2023 by the Chicago Blackhawks, will be Slovakia’s youngest goalie and second-youngest player on the roster behind forward Dalibor Dvorsky, 20, of the St. Louis Blues. Gajan is currently in college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he is 15-7-0 with a 2.12 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in 22 games.

He has previously represented Slovakia at the World Juniors in 2023 and 2024, where he had a combined 5-3-0 record with a 2.45 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Antoine Keller, HC Ajoie (NL), France

The 21-year-old, selected in the seventh round (No. 206) by the Washington Capitals in the 2023 draft, most recently represented France at the 2025 World Championship, where he had a 3.98 GAA and .897 save percentage in four games. He was also on France’s roster for the Olympic qualifying stage, and has also played for his country at the World Junior Division 1A in both 2023 and 2024.

Keller, after starting the season with South Carolina in the ECHL, has a 4-4-1 record with a 3.43 GAA and .900 save percentage with one shutout with HC Ajoie in the National League, the highest professional league in Switzerland.

Dans Locmelis, Providence (AHL), Latvia

The 22-year-old, selected in the fourth round (No. 119) of the 2023 draft by the Boston Bruins, has already competed in three World Championships for Latvia and will make his Olympic debut after helping Latvia advance through the qualifying round. The forward, who also captained Latvia at the 2024 World Juniors, has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 21 games at the World Championship level, and added two points (one goal, one assist) in three Olympic-qualifying games.

Locmelis has 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 36 games for Providence, Boston’s AHL affiliate, after scoring 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in six games with the same team last season after completing his collegiate career at UMass.

Anri Ravinskis, Abbotsford (AHL), Latvia

The 23-year-old, who signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on May 22, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 23 games with Abbotsford in the AHL. He has previously represented Latvia at the World Juniors level three times, and had two points (one goal, one assist) at the 2025 World Championship.

Ravinskis had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 2024-25 with HPK in Liiga, Finland’s top men's professional league.

Josh Samanski, Bakersfield (AHL), Germany

The 23-year-old, who signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on April 2, will be Germany’s second-youngest skater behind Canucks forward Lukas Reichel, who was one of the first six players named to Germany’s roster last June.

Samanski, who played one season of junior with Owen Sound in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20, has 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 36 games with Bakersfield in the AHL in his first season of professional hockey in North America.

David Spacek, Iowa (AHL)/Minnesota (NHL), Czechia

The 22-year-old, picked in the fifth round (No. 153) in 2022 by the Minnesota Wild, will be Czechia’s youngest defenseman at the Olympics. Despite his age, he’s competed for his country at the World Championship twice already, registering seven assists in 18 total games, and helping Czechia to gold on home ice in Prague in 2024.

Spacek, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 15, has played 35 games with Iowa in the AHL, Minnesota’s minor-league affiliate, and has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists). His father, Jaroslav Spacek, represented Czechia in ice hockey at three Olympics, including winning gold at the 1998 Nagano Games and bronze at the 2006 Turin Games.

Sandis Vilmanis, Charlotte (AHL)/Florida (NHL), Latvia

The 22-year-old, selected in the fifth round (No. 157) of the 2022 draft by the Florida Panthers, will be making his debut for Latvia at the men’s international level, and has previously played for his country in three World Juniors tournaments, as well as at the IIHF World Under-18 Championship in 2021 and 2022.

Vilmanis made his NHL debut with the Panthers earlier this month, and has one assist in five games in the NHL. The forward also has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) with Charlotte in the AHL, Florida’s minor-league affiliate.

Related Content

European notebook: NHL-affiliated prospects shine at World Juniors

NHL debuts Olympic stats website on records.nhl.com

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Brodin, Carlsson unlikely to play for Team Sweden at Olympics: report

Color of Hockey: Players looking to make impact in 2026 Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Olympics

NHL Draft notebook: Smits looking to make impact for Latvia at Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Hughes, Faber look to carry 'pretty extra seamless' chemistry into Olympics for Team USA

Jones out for Olympics, replaced by LaCombe on Team USA

United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Werenski

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Team USA hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

NHL launches new website chronicling League's Olympic history

Brodin, Carlsson unlikely to play for Team Sweden at Olympics: report

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Familiarity from 4 Nations key behind building Olympic rosters

Latvia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Merzlikins, Silovs

Color of Hockey: Players looking to make impact in 2026 Olympics

Zizing ‘Em Up: Hughes brothers molded early on by Toronto’s hockey culture

NHL coaches, players balancing regular season, preparation for Olympics

Thompson developing ‘more mature game’ with Sabres, lands U.S. role at Olympics

Keller motivated to excel for Team USA at Olympics in father's memory

Zizing ‘Em Up: Henderson, Eruzione believe Olympics will be ‘incredible’