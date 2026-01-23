European notebook: NHL prospects to watch at Milano Cortina

The 22-year-old, selected in the fourth round (No. 119) of the 2023 draft by the Boston Bruins, has already competed in three World Championships for Latvia and will make his Olympic debut after helping Latvia advance through the qualifying round. The forward, who also captained Latvia at the 2024 World Juniors, has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 21 games at the World Championship level, and added two points (one goal, one assist) in three Olympic-qualifying games.
Locmelis has 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 36 games for Providence, Boston’s AHL affiliate, after scoring 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in six games with the same team last season after completing his collegiate career at UMass.
The 23-year-old, who signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on May 22, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 23 games with Abbotsford in the AHL. He has previously represented Latvia at the World Juniors level three times, and had two points (one goal, one assist) at the 2025 World Championship.
Ravinskis had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 2024-25 with HPK in Liiga, Finland’s top men's professional league.
Josh Samanski, Bakersfield (AHL), Germany
The 23-year-old, who signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on April 2, will be Germany’s second-youngest skater behind Canucks forward Lukas Reichel, who was one of the first six players named to Germany’s roster last June.
Samanski, who played one season of junior with Owen Sound in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20, has 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 36 games with Bakersfield in the AHL in his first season of professional hockey in North America.
David Spacek, Iowa (AHL)/Minnesota (NHL), Czechia
The 22-year-old, picked in the fifth round (No. 153) in 2022 by the Minnesota Wild, will be Czechia’s youngest defenseman at the Olympics. Despite his age, he’s competed for his country at the World Championship twice already, registering seven assists in 18 total games, and helping Czechia to gold on home ice in Prague in 2024.
Spacek, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 15, has played 35 games with Iowa in the AHL, Minnesota’s minor-league affiliate, and has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists). His father, Jaroslav Spacek, represented Czechia in ice hockey at three Olympics, including winning gold at the 1998 Nagano Games and bronze at the 2006 Turin Games.
Sandis Vilmanis, Charlotte (AHL)/Florida (NHL), Latvia
The 22-year-old, selected in the fifth round (No. 157) of the 2022 draft by the Florida Panthers, will be making his debut for Latvia at the men’s international level, and has previously played for his country in three World Juniors tournaments, as well as at the IIHF World Under-18 Championship in 2021 and 2022.
Vilmanis made his NHL debut with the Panthers earlier this month, and has one assist in five games in the NHL. The forward also has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) with Charlotte in the AHL, Florida’s minor-league affiliate.