NHL debuts Olympic stats website on records.nhl.com

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League has debuted a series of pages on Records.NHL.com that provide statistics and information from the League’s participation in the Olympic Winter Games in advance of this February’s tournament in Milano Cortina, Italy.

The new site section includes statistics, game-by-game results and recaps from each of the five prior Olympic Winter Games featuring NHL players (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014).

These pages include:

Overview: Medalists, clinching goals and fun facts

Tournament Recaps: Tournament-by-tournament recaps of medalists, formats and results, skater statistics, goaltender statistics, and rosters

Records: Records for teams, skaters and goaltenders on career, tournament, game and period levels

Registers: Career statistics for skaters and goaltenders in Olympic Winter Games featuring NHL participation

These pages will be updated to include statistics and information from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, providing fans and media with a one-stop resource for information on the NHL’s participation in the tournament.

Click on the following links for social posts highlighting pages within the Olympics section and an NHL.com story featuring insights into how the new pages were built.