NHL debuts Olympic stats website on records.nhl.com

Site includes game-by-game results, recaps, player data

Olympic-Records_1000x563-21115346
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League has debuted a series of pages on Records.NHL.com that provide statistics and information from the League’s participation in the Olympic Winter Games in advance of this February’s tournament in Milano Cortina, Italy.

The new site section includes statistics, game-by-game results and recaps from each of the five prior Olympic Winter Games featuring NHL players (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014).

These pages include:

  • Overview: Medalists, clinching goals and fun facts
  • Tournament Recaps: Tournament-by-tournament recaps of medalists, formats and results, skater statistics, goaltender statistics, and rosters
  • Records: Records for teams, skaters and goaltenders on career, tournament, game and period levels
  • Registers: Career statistics for skaters and goaltenders in Olympic Winter Games featuring NHL participation

These pages will be updated to include statistics and information from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, providing fans and media with a one-stop resource for information on the NHL’s participation in the tournament.

Click on the following links for social posts highlighting pages within the Olympics section and an NHL.com story featuring insights into how the new pages were built.

Latest News

Toews reception in Chicago 'great positives' for Bedard, Pang says

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Kane predicts Matthews likely next to set U.S. scoring records

NHL Status Report: Nichushkin to return for Avalanche against Ducks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Eichel visits alma mater Boston University

Jones out for Olympics, replaced by LaCombe on Team USA

United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Werenski

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Avalanche's Necas

Team USA hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

NHL EDGE stats behind Bussi's record-breaking start for Hurricanes

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL launches new website chronicling League's Olympic history

NHL Foundation sets own single-night fundraising record at Go Forward!

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Kane 3 points from U.S. record with Red Wings visiting Maple Leafs

Forsberg makes 27 saves, Kings edge Rangers to end 4-game skid