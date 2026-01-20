Brodin, Carlsson unlikely to play for Team Sweden at Olympics: report

'Operating under the assumption' Wild defenseman, Ducks forward won't be ready

Brodin MIN Carlsson ANA SWE OLY update

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images / Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jonas Brodin (Minnesota Wild) and Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks) are unlikely to play for Team Sweden in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, national team coach Sam Hallam told TT News Agency in Sweden on Tuesday.

"We'll give it a few more days to see if anything extraordinary happens, but currently we are operating under the assumption they won't be playing in the Olympics," Hallam said.

Brodin hasn't played since Jan. 12, and the Wild said he was week to week when the defenseman was placed on injured reserve Jan. 15. The 32-year-old also missed four games from Dec. 13-18 because of the injury before returning to play the next 12. He's never represented Sweden in the Olympics after previously playing for the country at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship and three times at the IIHF World Championship (2017, 2024, 2025).

Carlsson had a procedure to treat a left thigh injury Friday. The 21-year-old forward is expected to be out 3-5 weeks.

The NHL Olympic break begins Feb. 6. Sweden plays its first game against host Team Italy on Feb. 11.

"Both of them are amazing players and amazing people and it looks like they won't get a chance to play," Hallam said. "I feel their pain. We'll see what our next steps are with regards to our team and our roster. We remain confident in the depth available to us."

Hallam was asked if Carlsson could go to the Olympics and sit out early in the tournament and then possibly be cleared to play later.

"Perhaps, if the medical reports made that sound feasible, but I'm not sure that is the right way to go," he said. "I'm sure players will sit out a game here or there, but if we're looking at a situation where a player has a very small chance of playing, I think we'd rather have a player that is fully healthy."

Brodin and Carlsson are not the only injury concerns Sweden is facing. Defensemen Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins), and forwards Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado Avalanche), Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) and William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs) are also injured.

Hedman is back on the ice and moving closer to returning and being ready for the Olympics. The 35-year-old has been sidelined since Dec. 9 and had elbow surgery Dec. 15.

Nylander (groin) did not practice Tuesday. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said the 29-year-old is rehabbing off the ice but hasn't resumed skating. Nylander hasn't played since Jan. 15.

Karlsson has missed four games with a lower-body injury, including a 6-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. The 35-year-old practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 13. He is not expected to play against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SN-PIT).

“He's progressing,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “He was out there again with us today. His status hasn't changed, but he's progressing. So, we'll continue to take it one day at a time."

Eriksson-Ek, 28, has missed five games with a lower-body injury.

Landeskog, 33, sustained an upper-body injury early in the second period of a 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Jan. 4 and will miss "some weeks," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Jan. 6.

"With regards to those players, we remain hopeful they'll be available to play in the Olympics," Hallam said.

NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report

Related Content

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Stolarz assigned to AHL by Maple Leafs on conditioning loan

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Williams, Crow-Armstrong take in Blackhawks game

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Hurricanes' Aho

NHL EDGE stats behind Bussi's record-breaking start for Hurricanes

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL On Tap: McDavid looks to extend personal point streak against Devils

NHL EDGE stats: Impact of Tkachuk’s return on Panthers

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats: Andersson trade solidifies Golden Knights defense

Duclair scores twice, Islanders hand Canucks 11th straight loss

Gauthier scores 2 on birthday, Ducks hold off Rangers for 4th win in row

Sherwood traded to Sharks by Canucks

Foote receives support as Canucks coach from GM despite struggles

Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Flames

Knight makes 32 saves, Blackhawks shut out Jets to spoil Toews' return