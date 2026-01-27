4 Nations participants have big advantage going into Olympics

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Dan Bylsma, former coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Seattle Kraken, assistant with the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings and coach of the 2014 United States Olympic team, discusses how the coaches will prepare their lineups and get the players ready for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The men's ice hockey preliminary round begins Feb. 11.

Going into any competition, you need to plan for good, you need to plan for bad, and you need to plan for all the situations that are going to come up in the game. So, going into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the coaches will already know these things.

All the situations that are going to happen in the game -- power play, post power play, penalty kill, post penalty kill, 5-on-5, 4-on-4, 3-on-3, shootout -- you plan for those things, and you plan for the adjustments that you could make in the game. "If someone's playing well or not playing well, then we're doing this."

So, the coaches of the 4 Nations Face-Off last season -- Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States -- have a huge advantage because they already have an idea of who plays well together and who doesn't, who fits, who doesn't. The coaching staff for Team USA knows some players play well together and have chemistry and some don't, so they're not going to try to force a situation they know doesn't work.

Coaches have a cadence to how they change lines. If you look at every coach's line changes, you know who they trust in this situation. That's who they put out.

This one is not hard for us all to see, but while coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Sullivan started Sidney Crosby's line in almost every game. Then, there's starts of periods, after a goal for, after a goal against, so if I was looking at what Sullivan is going to do as coach of Team USA and what adjustments they're going to make, I would just look at the 4 Nations.

I'm certain we could tell that Sullivan tends to do certain things with his lineup and his matchups and who's going to play post power play and who's going to play post penalty kill and so on and so forth.