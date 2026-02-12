Binnington named starter for Canada in Olympic opener

MILAN -- Jordan Binnington will be the starting goalie for Team Canada when it opens the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 against Team Czechia on Thursday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC).

The St. Louis Blues goalie was the No. 1 goalie for Canada when it won the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

Coach Jon Cooper did not reveal his starter after Canada practice on Wednesday, but Binnington said he was ready to go if he indeed got the starter's spot.

"I'm taking it all in one day at a time," Binnington said. "The games begin tomorrow. For us, it's been a lot of fun just competing in practice and being around this team and these guys and getting to go to an event yesterday was cool to do before we get started."

When asked how he would approach being the starter for Canada in its first Olympics game with NHL players since 2014, Binnington said, "I just stick with my process and leave it all out on the ice."