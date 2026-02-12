Binnington named starter for Canada in Olympic opener

Blues goalie, who was starter at 4 Nations, gets call against Czechia

Jordan Binnington CAN practice

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MILAN -- Jordan Binnington will be the starting goalie for Team Canada when it opens the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 against Team Czechia on Thursday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC).

The St. Louis Blues goalie was the No. 1 goalie for Canada when it won the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

Coach Jon Cooper did not reveal his starter after Canada practice on Wednesday, but Binnington said he was ready to go if he indeed got the starter's spot.

"I'm taking it all in one day at a time," Binnington said. "The games begin tomorrow. For us, it's been a lot of fun just competing in practice and being around this team and these guys and getting to go to an event yesterday was cool to do before we get started."

When asked how he would approach being the starter for Canada in its first Olympics game with NHL players since 2014, Binnington said, "I just stick with my process and leave it all out on the ice."

Though Canada is one of the favorites to win the tournament, there have been questions about its goaltending. One reason is Binnington's struggles this year with the Blues. The 32-year-old is 8-17-6 with a 3.65 goals-against average and .864 save percentage in 32 games.

Binnington said he does not listen to outside chatter.

"Yeah, it's kind of the same answer," he said. "You know, I just stay in my own world and just put the trust in my process, have faith and belief and in myself, and just leave it all on the ice, do my best."

The other options for Canada in goal are Logan Thompson, who is 19-16-4 with a 2.45 GAA and .912 save percentage in 39 games for the Washington Capitals, and Darcy Kuemper, who is 14-11-9 with a 2.59 GAA and .900 save percentage in 36 games for the Los Angeles Kings.

As for the rest of Canada's lineup, the first line is expected to have Connor McDavid centering Macklin Celebrini and Tom Wilson.

The second line will have Sidney Crosby as the center between Mitch Marner and Mark Stone, while Brandon Hagel and Sam Reinhart will be with Nathan MacKinnon at center.

Bo Horvat, Nick Suzuki and Brad Marchand are on the fourth line, with Sam Bennett rotating in.

Seth Jarvis and Travis Sanheim are scratched.

Canada has won gold in three of previous Olympics with NHL players, including the past two in Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014).

Related Content

Canada 'focused' on capturing gold medal again with NHL players back at Olympics

DeBoer relishing role as 'short-term assistant' for Team Canada at Olympics

Team Canada connects at spectacular Ice Palazzo set up for athletes, families in Milan

Bennett addition showcases depth for Canada at Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Group A preview

Team Canada goalie breakdown for Milano Cortina Olympics

Canada Olympic goalies 'excited to go out there and prove everyone wrong'

MacKinnon all business for Canada in quest for Olympic gold

Olympics

Meier scores twice, Switzerland defeats France in Group A opener

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule

Any way you say it, Olympics PA announcer is world class 

Hellebuyck gets call for Team USA Olympic opener

5 things learned from Day 1 of Olympics

Peterka of Mammoth fulfilling ‘dream’ of developing hockey rink in Germany

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Canada, United States begin quest for gold

Familiarity key for Canada, USA in Olympic openers, Bylsma says

Team Italy makes early Olympic statement in loss to Team Sweden

Nylander breaks tie in 2nd period, Sweden holds off Italy in Winter Olympics Group B

Predators celebrate Josi’s captaincy at 2026 Olympics with cute photos

NHL EDGE stats behind Slafkovský's breakout year

Markstrom’s sons, wife wish him good luck at 2026 Olympics 

Slafkovsky scores twice, Slovakia defeats Finland in Group B opener

Hlavaj makes statement with spectacular performance for Slovakia at Olympics

Nylander OK to play, Gustavsson in goal for Team Sweden opener at Olympics 

Czechia has 'toughest start' against Canada in Olympic opener