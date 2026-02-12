Peterka of Mammoth fulfilling ‘dream’ of developing hockey rink in Germany

JJ Peterka was 14 when the idea occurred to him.

He -- and his parents -- had spent so much time in the car in pursuit of his hockey goals, traveling to practice, traveling for tournaments, many of those hours taking them from their home in Munich, Germany, over the border to Czechia in the desperate search for ice.

Why not, he posited, build their own rink?

“He told me, ‘Dad, it’s so awful, why we can’t have our own rink at the house?’” Dennis Peterka recalled his son asking him. “I told him, ‘I’m sorry, it’s not Canada.’”

Initially, Dennis Peterka thought that JJ was considering an outdoor rink. But with temperatures usually hovering around 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) in the winters in Munich, he knew that wasn’t going to work.

He didn’t realize that his son’s ambitions stretched far greater than an outdoor, backyard rink. Peterka, now a forward for the Utah Mammoth, was playing in Austria at the Red Bull Hockey Academy in Salzburg at the time, a dream of a setup compared to what they had in Germany. He was seeing what could be.

At the time, though, there was nowhere to put a rink, so it remained a dream.

As JJ Peterka said, “The idea was out there for a long time.”

Then, he made the NHL.

“When he comes to the NHL and gets professional, he told me, ‘Dad, it’s time to have our own rink,’” Dennis Peterka said, laughing, on the phone from Germany. “I told him, OK, I will look if we can. I don’t make promises. I’ll just look if you can.”