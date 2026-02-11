Slafkovsky scores twice, Slovakia defeats Finland in Group B opener

Canadiens forward picks up where he left off in 2022 Olympics; Wild prospect Hlavaj makes 39 saves

Slafkovsky for SVK FIN recap Feb 11 26

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

MILAN -- Juraj Slafkovsky had two goals and an assist, and Samuel Hlavaj made 39 saves for Team Slovakia in a 4-1 win against Team Finland in a Group B preliminary round game at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.

Slafkovsky scored seven goals in seven games at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and was named tournament MVP. He was the No. 1 pick by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2022 NHL Draft four months later.

It was the opening game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 men’s hockey tournament, the first of a 28-game journey to the gold medal game Feb. 22.

Dalibor Dvorsky scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had an assist, and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Slovakia (1-0-0-0).

Eeli Tolvanen scored for Finland (0-0-1-0), and Juuse Saros made 21 saves.

WATCH: Men's Hockey Highlights from the Olympic Winter Games

Slafkovsky gave Slovakia a 1-0 lead at 7:45 of the first period, stealing an outlet pass from Finland defenseman Mikko Lehtonen in the right face-off circle before powering his way to the net and sliding a forehand shot past Saros.

Hlavaj was brilliant throughout the game. He stopped the first 22 shots he faced, including 18 in the first, until Tolvanen tied it 1-1 at 4:15 of the second period on a one-timer of Joel Armia’s feed from left circle near the far goal post. The goal came two seconds after the conclusion of a power play by Finland.

Signed as a free agent by the Minnesota Wild on April 5, 2024, Hlavaj, who plays for Iowa of the American Hockey League, has been an integral part of the Slovak national team. In qualification play for these Olympics, he went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

Dvorsky made it 2-1 at 7:20 of the third, slamming a loose puck past Saros.

Slafkovsky scored again at 10:30 on a power play. He took a pass from Simon Nemec near the blue line, skated into the slot and ripped a shot between the circles past Saros to make it 3-1.

Ruzicka scored an empty-net goal at 17:39 for the 4-1 final.

Finland plays fierce rival Team Sweden here on Friday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, TSN, RDS). Slovakia faces Team Italy at Rho Arena on Friday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN).

Olympics

Tkachuk 'at my best' for Olympic debut with U.S. after returning to Panthers

Team USA considered favorites to win men's tournament at Olympics

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Canada 'focused' on capturing Olympic gold medal for 3rd straight time

Team USA hangs with Snoop Dogg at 2026 Olympic Games

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Golden Knights' Marner

DeBoer relishing role as 'short-term assistant' for Team Canada at Olympics

Team Canada offers support to Tumbler Ridge following tragedy

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Nova Scotia fans can't wait to watch province products on ice for Canada

Pietroniro ascends from hockey nomad to Olympics with Team Italy

Josi named Team Switzerland captain for 2026 Olympics

Merzlikins, Latvia ready for 'big stage' at Olympics

Sweden not revealing starting goalie ahead of Olympic opener

Nylander skates, status unclear for Sweden Olympic opener

 United States-Canada rivalry started at 1932 Olympics, '33 Worlds

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Group C preview

USA women’s hockey team inspires Harlem nonprofit through Olympic watch party