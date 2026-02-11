MILAN -- Juraj Slafkovsky had two goals and an assist, and Samuel Hlavaj made 39 saves for Team Slovakia in a 4-1 win against Team Finland in a Group B preliminary round game at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.
Slafkovsky scores twice, Slovakia defeats Finland in Group B opener
Canadiens forward picks up where he left off in 2022 Olympics; Wild prospect Hlavaj makes 39 saves
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Slafkovsky scored seven goals in seven games at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and was named tournament MVP. He was the No. 1 pick by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2022 NHL Draft four months later.
It was the opening game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 men’s hockey tournament, the first of a 28-game journey to the gold medal game Feb. 22.
Dalibor Dvorsky scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had an assist, and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Slovakia (1-0-0-0).
Eeli Tolvanen scored for Finland (0-0-1-0), and Juuse Saros made 21 saves.
Slafkovsky gave Slovakia a 1-0 lead at 7:45 of the first period, stealing an outlet pass from Finland defenseman Mikko Lehtonen in the right face-off circle before powering his way to the net and sliding a forehand shot past Saros.
Hlavaj was brilliant throughout the game. He stopped the first 22 shots he faced, including 18 in the first, until Tolvanen tied it 1-1 at 4:15 of the second period on a one-timer of Joel Armia’s feed from left circle near the far goal post. The goal came two seconds after the conclusion of a power play by Finland.
Signed as a free agent by the Minnesota Wild on April 5, 2024, Hlavaj, who plays for Iowa of the American Hockey League, has been an integral part of the Slovak national team. In qualification play for these Olympics, he went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.
Dvorsky made it 2-1 at 7:20 of the third, slamming a loose puck past Saros.
Slafkovsky scored again at 10:30 on a power play. He took a pass from Simon Nemec near the blue line, skated into the slot and ripped a shot between the circles past Saros to make it 3-1.
Ruzicka scored an empty-net goal at 17:39 for the 4-1 final.
Finland plays fierce rival Team Sweden here on Friday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, TSN, RDS). Slovakia faces Team Italy at Rho Arena on Friday (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN).
Follow NHL Players on the Global Stage!
Go deep with full coverage of the Men's Hockey action at the Olympic Winter Games