2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Canada, United States begin quest for gold

Czechia vs. Canada (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC)

Team Canada opens play in Group A with a stern test against Team Czechia at Santagiulia Arena. The Canadians are confident, however, after finishing first in each of the past four international best-on-best tournaments: gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics, and championships at the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. Canada is one of three teams comprised entirely of NHL players, along with the United States and Sweden. The biggest question entering the opener is who will be the starting goalie. Coach Jon Cooper has three Stanley Cup winners to choose from in Jordan Binnington (2019) of the St. Louis Blues, Darcy Kuemper (2022) of the Los Angeles Kings and Logan Thompson (2023) of the Washington Capitals. Binnington is the likely favorite after he started all four games at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Czechia certainly will challenge whoever Canada decides to put in net, as it has 17 players from the team that won the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championship (10 forwards, five defensemen, two goalies). Forward David Pastrnak, who is sixth in the NHL with 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists) in 52 games with the Boston Bruins, leads that talented group.