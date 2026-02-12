Hellebuyck gets call for Team USA Olympic opener

MILAN -- Connor Hellebuyck will get the first crack in goal for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Hellebuyck will start against Team Latvia at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI TOU.TV, CBC Gem, SN, RDS) in the first of three preliminary round games for each team.

The 32-year-old is not having his best season. He's 13-16-7 with a 2.79 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 36 games for the Winnipeg Jets.

But last season, he was voted the winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie for the third time and the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player.

He was the No. 1 goalie for the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, going 2-1-0 with a 1.59 GAA and .932 save percentage. The United States went to overtime of the championship game before losing to Canada 3-2.

"He's obviously an elite goalie," Sullivan said. "We think we have three elite goalies. We have ultimate confidence in all three guys. These decisions aren't easy, but we made a decision to start with Connor, and we'll go from there."

Team USA has back-to-back games coming up, facing Team Denmark on Saturday and Germany on Sunday to round out Group C play.