DeBoer relishing role as 'short-term assistant' for Team Canada at Olympics

MILAN -- Pete DeBoer stood inside the auxiliary practice rink Wednesday, thinking back to his first trip to help Team Canada prepare for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. It was in early October, just four months ago.
"Nothing was built," he said. "This was a patch of dirt, and the main rink, you couldn't get to. The village wasn't done."
Now the Canadians had just skated inside a tent outside Santagiulia Arena, where they will open against Team Czechia on Thursday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, RDS2, CBC) in their first of three preliminary-round games. They've enjoyed some time at the Olympic Village, meeting other athletes.
Everything is done. The city is buzzing. Time to drop the puck.
"Fabulous," DeBoer said. "… It's just a great energy to the whole Games."
DeBoer has a unique role with Canada and perspective on these Olympics.
The 57-year-old has spent 17 seasons as an NHL coach. He's 21st all-time in games (1,261) and 17th in wins (662) during the regular season, and seventh in games (179) and fifth in wins (97) during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
But since the Dallas Stars fired him June 6, he hasn't had an NHL job. He has been able to focus on his role as an assistant with Canada in a way others have not. Coach Jon Cooper is also coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Two assistants are coaches of NHL teams: Bruce Cassidy with the Vegas Golden Knights, Rick Tocchet with the Philadelphia Flyers.